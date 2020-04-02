Young People with Family Members Taking Opioids More Likely to Overdose

Teens and young adults who have family members taking prescription opioids are more than twice as likely to overdose on opioids themselves compared to their peers without family members taking the medications, according to new research.

The overdose risk increased six-fold for young people who were prescribed opioids, and rose 13-fold for those who were prescribed opioids themselves and had a family member with an opioid prescription.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, included health data from more than 45,000 families, including more than 72,000 teens and young adults ages 11 to 26.

“Prescription opioids are potent medicines that can pose serious health risk to children and teens, if taken accidentally or misused on purpose,” study co-author Dr. Anh P. Nguyen of Kaiser Permanente Colorado’s Institute for Health Research, told UPI. “Parents should control access to these medications in the home.”