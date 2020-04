The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week that alcohol consumption may put people at increased risk for coronavirus, USA Today reports.

“In particular, alcohol compromises the body’s immune system and increases the risk of adverse health outcomes. Therefore, people should minimize their alcohol consumption at any time, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” WHO said in a statement.

Alcohol also leads people to increase risky behaviors that could increase the chance of infection with the virus, WHO said. “Alcohol is a psychoactive substance that is associated with mental disorders; people at risk or who have an alcohol-use disorder, are particularly vulnerable, especially when in self-isolation,” the organization noted.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we should really ask ourselves what risks we are taking in leaving people under lockdown in their homes with a substance that is harmful both in terms of their health and the effects of their behavior on others, including violence,” said Carina Ferreira-Borges, Program Manager of the Alcohol and Illicit Drugs Program for WHO/Europe.