U.S. Death Rates Decline, In Part Due to Drop in Fatal Drug Overdoses

House Passes Bill to Temporarily Extend DEA Ban on Variants of Fentanyl
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill this week that would extend the Drug Enforcement Administration’s ban on variants of fentanyl for another 15 months.
