Google, Facebook and Twitter have partnered to launch an online platform to offer support for people with substance use disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC reports.

The tech companies have partnered with the nonprofit Center for Safe Internet Pharmacies (CSIP) to launch Tech Together. The site provides online recovery resources.

Twitter is offering hashtags such as #RecoveryMovement, #OpenRecovery and #RecoveryWorks, so people in recovery can join discussions with others going through similar experiences.

Facebook is offering support through Messenger and Facebook Live sessions, and hosts Facebook Groups for people in recovery. Liza Heyman, Policy Programs Manager at Facebook, said Center on Addiction is using Facebook Messenger to provide support during the pandemic. “They have trained social workers interacting with live people through Messenger in the same way they take incoming through text and phone,” she said.