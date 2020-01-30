Surgeon General Warns Too Many Smokers Not Routinely Advised to Quit

U.S. Death Rates Decline, In Part Due to Drop in Fatal Drug Overdoses
Death rates in the United States have declined for the first time since 2014, in part due to the drop in fatal drug overdoses, NPR reports.
Vaping’s popularity exploded seemingly overnight, and it took many parents and families by surprise. Vaping, or Juuling as it is often referred to by teens and young adults (named after a popular vape device called JUUL), is the inhaling and exhaling of an aerosol produced by using a vape device.
Fr. Jack Kearney, M.Div., CATC IV, CATE
“Dr. Adams acknowledged some people have found e-cigarettes to be helpful in quitting smoking. “We’ve heard powerful accounts from adults out there who tell us that they’ve used e-cigarettes to successfully transition from combustible cigarettes,” he said.”
Uh, “some people”? How about millions?