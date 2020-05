Almost two-thirds of teens and young adults say social factors are driving young people’s use of Juul and other e-cigarettes, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Michigan conducted a text-message-based survey of teens and young adults ages 14 to 24. Less than 5% said the availability of fruity flavors drives the use of young people’s e-cigarette use.

“It’s not just about the flavors, it’s about understanding the motivations for using these products, and their attitudes toward risk,” senior author Tammy Chang said in a news release. “They’re more savvy than we think they are, and they’re using it because it’s about being cool and about the experimentation that happens naturally in adolescence. Reducing teen and young adult use of these products, especially under current policies, will require an evidence-based approach.”