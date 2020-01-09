Number of Alcohol-Related Deaths More Than Doubled From 1999 to 2017

More People Using Meth and Fentanyl, Often in Combination
A growing number of people in the United States are using methamphetamine and fentanyl, often together, according to a new analysis of urine drug tests.
Whether you are a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, sibling or other caregiver — our Helpline is here for you and anyone else playing a supportive role in the life of a young person struggling with drug or alcohol use.
Our trained and caring specialists are ready to listen, help you find answers and make an action plan to help your loved one.