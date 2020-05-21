New Synthetic Opioid, Mixed With Cocaine, Detected in Overdose Cases

Sources of Illegal Drugs Change During Pandemic, Leading to New Overdose Risks
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the supply chain of illegal drugs, leading to new overdose risks, experts tell NPR.
A variety of drugs and drug combinations carry the risk of fatal overdose. Emergency protocol for any suspected overdose includes calling 911. However, in the case of opioids, which includes heroin and prescription pain medications like Vicodin, OxyContin and Percocet, naloxone (also known by the brand name Narcan) can reverse an overdose, potentially saving a loved one’s life.