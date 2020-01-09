More People Using Meth and Fentanyl, Often in Combination

Many Teens Who Survive Opioid Overdose Don’t Receive Timely Treatment
A new study finds more than two-thirds of teens and young adults who survive an opioid overdose don’t receive treatment for their addiction within 30 days.
