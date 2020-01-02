FDA to Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors, but Makes Exception for Menthol

Sales of Tobacco Products to Anyone Under 21 Now Illegal
The Food and Drug Administration has raised the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products from 18 to 21 years, USA Today reports.
Vaping’s popularity exploded seemingly overnight, and it took many parents and families by surprise. Vaping, or Juuling as it is often referred to by teens and young adults (named after a popular vape device called JUUL), is the inhaling and exhaling of an aerosol produced by using a vape device.
Fr. Jack Kearney, M.Div., CATC IV, CATE
We need to tell Erika that tobacco is a flavor too when it comes to vapes, and that there is no credible scientific evidence that flavors cause kids to vape.
More adults now will relapse into smoking because of this anti-science nonsense.