FDA to Ban Most E-Cigarette Flavors, but Makes Exception for Menthol

January 2, 2020 by Partnership News Service Staff
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to announce this week that it will ban most flavors of e-cigarette cartridges, but will exempt menthol and tobacco flavors.

In a concession to the vaping industry, flavored liquid nicotine used in open tank systems can continue to be sold, The New York Times reports.

Teens may switch to menthol instead of quitting vaping, according to Erika Sward, a spokesperson for the American Lung Association. “Flavors attract kids, and menthol is a flavor,” she said. “It really helps to numb the senses and makes the poison go down easier.”

E-cigarette maker Juul voluntarily took its fruit- and dessert-flavored products off the market last year.

    Fr. Jack Kearney, M.Div., CATC IV, CATE

    January 2, 2020 at 3:02 PM

    We need to tell Erika that tobacco is a flavor too when it comes to vapes, and that there is no credible scientific evidence that flavors cause kids to vape.
    More adults now will relapse into smoking because of this anti-science nonsense.

