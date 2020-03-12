E-Cigarette Company Juul Tried to Influence State Attorneys General

E-cigarette company Juul Labs tried to influence state attorneys general in an effort to stop them from pursuing legal action, according to an investigation by the Associated Press.

The Associated Press reviewed the company’s political donations and obtained internal emails, meeting minutes and company records. It found Juul’s political action committee made thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to some state attorneys general. Several of them later met with the company’s representatives.

Juul donated $50,000 each to the Republican and Democratic fundraising committees that support the election of candidates for attorney general. The company also employed the former attorneys general of Massachusetts and Rhode Island to lobby state officials, the investigation found.