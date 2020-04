The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is launching the Secure Your Meds campaign to urge Americans to keep prescription medications safe and secure while they stay at home during the pandemic.

“With Americans at home, families need to be even more vigilant and keep prescription medications safe, secure, and out of reach of children and others in the household,” DEA Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon said in a news release.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, DEA postponed its 2020 spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, originally scheduled for April 25. The agency said it will reschedule Take Back day for a date shortly after the health crisis recedes and national emergency guidelines are lifted.

In the meantime, DEA is advising Americans to clean out their medicine cabinets and secure unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications for the next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.