Alcoholics Anonymous May Increase Abstinence Compared With Other Treatments

March 12, 2020 by Partnership News Service Staff
Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) appears to be more effective than other established treatments for alcohol use disorder, a new analysis of research suggests.

Researchers analyzed 27 studies involving more than 10,000 participants. The analysis showed between 22% and 37% of AA participants remain abstinent, compared with between 15% and 25% of people receiving other treatment, The New York Times reports.

In 2006, a review of studies about AA concluded there was not enough evidence to judge its effectiveness.

Researcher Dr. John Kelly, Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Recovery Research Institute said in a news release, “Alcohol use disorder can be devastating for individuals and their families and it presents a significant, worldwide, costly public health problem. Alcoholics Anonymous is a well-known, free, mutual-help fellowship that helps people recover and improve their quality of life.”

Dr. Kelly noted that the analysis found it matters what type of 12-step intervention people receive. “Better organized and well-articulated clinical treatments have the best result,” he said.

