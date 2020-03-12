Alcoholics Anonymous May Increase Abstinence Compared With Other Treatments

Vaping or Smoking Raises Risk of Coronavirus Complications, NYC Mayor Says
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that smoking or vaping increases the risk of complications from coronavirus, Reuters reports.
Realizing that your teen or young adult child needs help for his or her substance use can be scary and overwhelming, and chances are you have no idea where to begin. There is no one-size-fits-all answer so it can take a fair amount of research to figure out what type of help your child needs, and how to get it. No matter where you are emotionally, mentally or physically, we’re here to help.