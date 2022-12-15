The White House has launched a national data dashboard of non-fatal opioid overdoses, which shows more than 180,000 people overdosed on opioids and survived in the past year, CNN reports.

A non-fatal overdose is a leading predictor for a future fatal overdose, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONCDP) noted in a news release. “With this new dashboard, we can now provide first responders, clinicians, and policymakers with real-time, actionable information that will improve our response and save lives,” ONDCP Director Dr. Rahul Gupta said.

According to the dashboard, it takes about 9.8 minutes on average for emergency medical services to reach someone who is overdosing. The dashboard is expected to be updated each Monday morning, with a 2-week lag, ONDCP said.