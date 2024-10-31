Voters in Florida, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota have marijuana legalization measures on their ballots this year, Newsweek reports.

Massachusetts has a ballot measure that would authorize individuals 21 years of age or older to grow, possess and use a personal amount of psychedelic substances.

The ballot measure in Florida would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults 21 years old and up. In Nebraska, voters are deciding on two marijuana-related measures. If passed, they would legalize and regulate the use of medical marijuana in the state.

North Dakota voters are being asked for a third time about legalizing marijuana for recreational use. Similar measures did not pass in 2018 and 2022. South Dakota voters are also voting for the third time on legalizing recreational marijuana. In 2020, voters approved marijuana legalization, but the legality of the measure was challenged by the head of the state’s highway patrol, The Hill reports. The state’s Supreme Court ruled against the measure. In 2022, voters rejected another ballot measure that would have legalized the possession, distribution and use of recreational marijuana.