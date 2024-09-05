A new survey finds the use of cannabis and hallucinogens remained at historically high levels among younger and middle-age adults in the United States last year, CNN reports.

The findings come from the Monitoring the Future study, conducted by University of Michigan researchers and funded by the National Institutes of Health. The new survey found 42% of adults ages 19 to 30 said they used cannabis in the previous year, while about 10% of that group said they used cannabis nearly every day. Among adults ages 35 to 50, about 29% said they used cannabis at least once in the past year, with 8% reporting they used cannabis every day.

The survey found vaping among younger adults and binge drinking among mid-life adults also maintained historically high levels.

“We have seen that people at different stages of adulthood are trending toward use of drugs like cannabis and psychedelics and away from tobacco cigarettes,” Nora Volkow, M.D., director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a news release. “These findings underscore the urgent need for rigorous research on the potential risks and benefits of cannabis and hallucinogens – especially as new products continue to emerge.”