Trump administration cuts mental health and child care grants

The Trump administration made cuts to additional grants last week.
School mental health:
- The main point: The administration cancelled $1 billion in school mental health grants, saying they reflect the priorities of the previous administration. The funding will not be continued after this year.
- The details: The grants were created through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, a gun violence bill signed by President Biden in 2022.
- The justification: A notice said an Education Department review of the programs found they violated the purpose of civil rights law, conflicted with the department’s policy of prioritizing merit and fairness, and amounted to an inappropriate use of federal money. Education Department officials said the administration will find other ways to support mental health.
Child welfare research:
- The main point: According to a spreadsheet mistakenly made public, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is considering making cuts to more than 150 research projects, including on the effectiveness of child welfare programs.
- The details: The leaked document showed proposed cuts to grants through the Office of Planning, Research, and Evaluation, which helps policymakers evaluate programs that help low-income children and families. Dozens of grants related to child care policy, child development, foster care, preventing child abuse, Head Start, TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), etc. were listed as set for cancellation.
- The context: The document marked the first news of plans for the possible mass terminations of Administration for Children and Families grants.
- What the administration says: A department spokesperson said the document was an outdated draft.
Why it’s important: These programs all help to address risk factors for youth substance use and addiction.