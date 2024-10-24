Tobacco use among U.S. middle and high school students has dropped to the lowest level in 25 years, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The number of middle and high school students who recently used at least one tobacco product—including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and hookahs—dropped 20%, from 2.8 million last year to 2.25 million this year, the Associated Press reports.

The decline was largely attributable to the significant drop in the number of students who reported current e-cigarette use (2.13 million youth in 2023 compared to 1.63 million youth in 2024).

The report found during 2023-2024, current use of any tobacco product, e-cigarettes and multiple tobacco products all significantly declined among female students. Current use of any tobacco product, e-cigarettes, cigars, hookahs and multiple tobacco products declined among Hispanic students.

In contrast, during 2023-2024, current use of any tobacco product, e-cigarettes, oral nicotine products, any combustible tobacco product and multiple tobacco products all increased among American Indian or Alaska Native students. Current use of nicotine pouches increased among white students, the CDC found.