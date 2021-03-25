Surgeon General Murthy Tells Senators Opioid Epidemic is a Top Concern

Dr. Vivek Murthy, who was confirmed this week as Surgeon General, told senators the opioid overdose crisis will be among his top concerns, the Associated Press reports. He was confirmed in a 57-43 vote.

Dr. Murthy served as Surgeon General under former President Obama. He said he is proud of his efforts to call attention to the opioid epidemic during that time. He told senators at his hearing that ending the coronavirus pandemic is his top priority, but he will not neglect the opioid epidemic, which has worsened because of the pandemic.

“We cannot neglect the other public health crises that have been exacerbated by this pandemic, particularly the opioid epidemic, mental illness and racial and geographic health inequities,” he said.