U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy is calling for alcoholic beverages to include a warning about an increased risk of cancer, The New York Times reports.

Alcohol directly contributes to about 100,000 cancer cases and 20,000 related deaths in the U.S. each year, Murthy said. He said studies show that consuming alcohol increases the risk of breast cancer, colon cancer and at least five other cancers.

The new Surgeon General’s Advisory on Alcohol and Cancer Risk states that alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity. While scientific evidence for this connection has been growing over the past four decades, less than half of Americans recognize it as a risk factor for cancer, the report notes.

According to a Department of Health and Human Services news release, cancer risk increases as alcohol consumption increases. For certain cancers, like breast, mouth and throat cancers, evidence shows that the risk of developing cancer may start to increase around one or fewer drinks per day.

The article notes that only Congress can mandate new warning labels such as the one the Surgeon General is recommending, and it is not clear if the incoming Trump administration would support the change.