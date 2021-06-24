Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge to Affordable Care Act

The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) last week. The 7-2 decision allows the health care law to continue operating, Axios reports.

The ACA covers about 20 million people. It was challenged by a group of Republican-led states, which urged the court to block the entire law.

The court said the Republican attorneys general did not have the legal standing to bring the case. This is the third time the Supreme Court has saved the law, the article notes.

In a statement, President Biden said, “Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is a major victory for all Americans benefitting from this groundbreaking and life-changing law. It is a victory for more than 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions and millions more who were in immediate danger of losing their health care in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic.”