A new study finds higher doses of buprenorphine may improve treatment outcomes for people with opioid use disorder, HealthDay reports.

Researchers reviewed insurance claims data from more than 35,000 patients who started buprenorphine treatment between 2016 and 2021. During that period, 12.5% of patients required emergency or inpatient care for behavioral health issues.

The recommended target dose for buprenorphine is 16 milligrams (mg) per day. Researchers found that those taking higher daily doses of buprenorphine (16 to 24 mg) took 20% longer to have a subsequent emergency department or inpatient health care visit related to behavioral health within the first year after receiving treatment, compared to those receiving 8 to 16 mg a day.

Those taking daily doses of more than 24 mg of buprenorphine went 50% longer before having a subsequent emergency or inpatient health care visit related to behavioral health within the first year after receiving treatment, compared to those receiving 8 to 16 mg a day.

“The findings add to the growing evidence that higher doses of buprenorphine may have meaningful health impacts for people with opioid use disorder,” Nora D. Volkow, M.D., director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, said in a news release.