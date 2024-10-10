A new study finds that Black, Hispanic and American Indian teens are more likely than white teens to be tested for drugs and alcohol at pediatric trauma centers.

Researchers say universal screening protocols are needed, HealthDay reports.

“While screening can positively affect patients if it is followed by counseling and treatment, it can also lead to negative consequences,” lead study author Dr. Jordan Rook of the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine said in a news release. “We believe that existing guidelines on substance use screening may be inadequate to achieve equitable high-quality screening in adolescent trauma care. Stricter guidance and oversight and/or the implementation of universal screening protocols and equitable utilization of support services may be needed.”

The researchers evaluated data on 85,400 trauma patients ages 12 to 17 who were treated at 121 pediatric trauma centers. They found for Black teens, the odds of alcohol and drug screening were 8% and 13% higher, respectively, than for white teens. For American Indian teens, the odds of alcohol and drug screening were 117% and 75% higher, respectively, than for white teens. For Hispanic teens, the odds of alcohol and drug screening were 20% and 12% higher, respectively, than for white teens.