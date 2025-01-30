A new study finds more frequent marijuana use damages the brain’s working memory, the ability to retain information for a short period and use it.

This could lead to issues with safety, communications and work success, according to CNN. Examples of working memory include remembering a shopping list or following verbal instructions.

Researchers at the University of Colorado’s Anschutz School of Medicine say their study is the largest dataset used to study marijuana and brain function. They studied more than 1,000 people who formerly or currently used marijuana, who underwent brain scans while completing seven types of cognitive tests.

Researchers found 63% of people who had a history of heavy lifetime marijuana use had reduced brain activity during a working memory task, while 68% of people who tested positive for recent use of marijuana had a similar deficit.

“As cannabis use continues to grow globally, studying its effects on human health has become increasingly important,” researcher Joshua Gowin, Ph.D., said in a university news release. “By doing so, we can provide a well-rounded understanding of both the benefits and risks of cannabis use, empowering people to make informed decisions and fully comprehend the potential consequences.”