    Stock Prices for Major Marijuana Producers Rise After VP Debate

    Stock prices for major marijuana producers rose the day after Kamala Harris said at the vice presidential debate that marijuana would be decriminalized at the federal level under a Biden administration.

    Harris also said she and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would expunge the criminal records of people convicted of marijuana-related offenses in the past, Reuters reports.

    Harris is the lead sponsor of the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019, which would remove marijuana from the list of scheduled substances under the Controlled Substances Act. It would also eliminate criminal penalties for an individual who manufactures, distributes or possesses marijuana.

    By Partnership Staff
    October 2020

    Partnership Staff

    Published

    October 2020

