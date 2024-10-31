While overdose deaths are decreasing in the U.S. overall, a new analysis shows the number of fatal overdoses among Black Americans increased in many states between 2022 and 2023, The New York Times reports.

New federal data shows that overdose deaths across the U.S. dropped by more than 12% between May 2023 and May 2024. The new analysis by researchers at Georgetown University finds that in 22 states that track overdoses, white Americans experience better outcomes than Black Americans.

For example, in Arizona, fatal overdoses among white people decreased by more than 2%, while overdoses among Black people rose by 6%. In Michigan, fatal overdoses among white people dropped 12%, while they increased by 6% among Black people. In Maine, fatal overdoses decreased by 20% among white people but increased by more than 40% among Black people.

In states that saw decreases in fatal overdoses among both groups, the decreases were typically smaller for Black people.

“The question becomes: What are we doing wrong?” said researcher Jennifer Martinez. “Why aren’t we designing policies that are targeting the populations that need it the most? Something is working, but it’s not working for the people that need it most.”