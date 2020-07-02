SAMHSA Announces First National Family Support Technical Assistance Center

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has announced its first National Family Support Technical Assistance Center. The center will be run by a coalition led by the National Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health, in partnership with the Center on Addiction, C4 Innovations, SAFE Project, and Boston University.

The center will provide training and technical assistance using an approach that focuses on supports for families caring for loved ones who experience serious emotional disturbances, serious mental illness and substance use disorders.

This approach is anchored by the underlying principles that families play a vital role in supporting their loved ones, are the experts regarding their family support needs, and can be productively engaged to play a central role in treatment and recovery services.