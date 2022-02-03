Recursos en Español icon Get Support
Recursos en Español
bar bar bar

    Rise in Alcohol Consumption During Pandemic Could Lead to 8,000 Additional Deaths

    The increase in alcohol consumption during the pandemic could lead to 8,000 additional alcohol-related deaths from liver disease by 2040, a new study estimates.

    The increase in pandemic-related drinking also could lead to 18,700 additional cases of liver failure and 1,000 additional cases of liver cancer, The Hill reports.

    Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital used data from a national survey of U.S. adults. They found excessive drinking rose by 21% during the pandemic. They simulated drinking and liver disease trends in all U.S. adults, and found a sustained rise in alcohol consumption for more than one year could result in 19% to 35% additional mortality.

    “Our findings highlight the need for individuals and policymakers to make informed decisions to mitigate the impact of high-risk alcohol drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.,” senior author Jagpreet Chhatwal said in a news release.

    By Partnership Staff
    February 2022

    Partnership Staff

    Published

    February 2022