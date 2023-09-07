Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Naloxone Use in Novel Potent Opioid and Fentanyl Overdoses in Emergency Department Patients

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2023, doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.31264 Authors: Alexandra Amaducci; Kim Aldy, Sharan L. Campleman, Shao Li, Alison Meyn, Stephanie Abston, … Alex F. Manini Abstract: Importance: Synthetic opioids, such as the fentanyl analogue and nitazene drug class, are among the fastest growing types of opioids being detected in patients in the emergency department (ED) with illicit opioid overdose (OD). However, clinical outcomes from OD of novel potent opioids (NPOs), specifically nitazenes, are unknown aside from small case series. Objective: To determine naloxone administration and clinical sequelae of patients who were in the ED with NPO overdose compared with fentanyl OD. Design, Setting, and Participants: This is a cohort study subgroup analysis of adults admitted to the ED and tested positive for NPOs among in the ongoing nationwide ToxIC Fentalog cohort study from 2020 to 2022. Patients who were in the ED with a presumed acute opioid OD and residual blood samples were included, and those testing positive for NPOs were analyzed. Patients were included in this analysis if their confirmatory testing was positive for an NPO analyte, such as brorphine, isotonitazene, metonitazene, and/or N-piperidinyl etonitazene. A comparison group included patients that were positive for fentanyl and devoid of any other analytes on toxicologic analysis. Exposures: Patients were exposed to NPOs, including brorphine, isotonitazene, metonitazene and/or N-piperidinyl etonitazene. Main Outcomes and Measures: The primary outcome was the total number of naloxone doses and total cumulative naloxone dose administered as part of routine clinical care following the OD. Naloxone requirements and clinical sequelae of NPO-positive patients were compared with those testing positive for fentanyl only. Results: During the study period, 2298 patients were screened, of whom 717 met inclusion criteria, 537 had complete laboratory testing data, with 11 (2.0%) positive for only fentanyl and 9 (1.7%) positive for NPOs (brorphine, isotonitazene, metonitazene, or N-piperidinyl etonitazene). The age range of patients was aged 20 to 57 years (4 males [44.4%] and 5 females [55.6%]). The NPO group received a statistically significantly higher mean (SD) number of naloxone boluses in-hospital (1.33 [1.50]) compared with the fentanyl group (0.36 [0.92]) (P = .02), which corresponded to a moderately large effect size (Cohen d = 0.78). Metonitazene overdose was associated with cardiac arrest and more naloxone doses overall. Metonitazene cases had a mean (SD) number of 3.0 (0) naloxone doses, and 2 of 2 patients (100%) with metonitazene overdoses were administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Conclusions and Relevance: In this cohort study of patients admitted to the ED with confirmed opioid overdose testing positive for NPOs, in-hospital naloxone dosing was high compared with patients who tested positive for fentanyl alone. Further study is warranted to confirm these preliminary associations. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Testing the Influence of Harm Reduction Messages on Health Risk Attitudes, Injunctive Norms and Perceived Behavioral Control

Journal: Harm Reduction Journal, 2023, doi: 10.1186/s12954-023-00846-2 Authors: Sherri Jean Katz, Elisia Cohen, & Dorothy Hatsukami Abstract: Background: E-cigarettes can potentially be a harm reduction pathway for adults who smoke and who are seeking to make the complete switch from cigarettes. However, often people who smoke believe that e-cigarettes are just as damaging as cigarettes to their health. From a harm reduction perspective, the key question is whether providing information about the reduced toxicant intake of e-cigarettes, compared to cigarettes, could influence their perceptions and whether there are certain message features that might further support this transition. Methods: In this experiment (n = 305), we test whether a harm reduction (reduced toxicant intake, complete switch) message will influence the health risk attitudes, injunctive norms and perceived behavioral control of people who smoke, compared to those who do not view a message and whether including a “smoking cue” within the message influences their response. Results: Results indicate that those who viewed the harm reduction message with a smoking cue had lower health risk attitudes than those who did not view a message (p = 0.025) and higher injunctive norms than those who viewed the message without a smoking cue (p = 0.006). Conclusions: These findings demonstrate that a harm reduction message with a smoking cue can influence the perceptions of adults who smoke, lowering health risk attitudes and increasing injunctive norms. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Onset of the Non-Medical Use of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medications during Early Adolescence: Comparison with Alcohol, Tobacco, and Marijuana

Journal: Children, 2023, doi: 10.3390/children10081298 Authors: Sarosh Khan, Kenneth W. Griffin, & Gilbert J. Botvin Abstract: This study examined the prevalence and psychosocial predictors of the non-medical use of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications and compared these to cigarette, marijuana, and alcohol use in a cohort of early adolescents (N = 1887) aged 11 to 13, a critical risk period for the initiation of substance use. Participants were students attending 22 middle schools in the northeastern United States. Participants completed surveys in the classroom, the first in the sixth grade and a second in the seventh grade, and the rate of overall substance use more than doubled from 5.5% to 11.9% over this period. Predictors of the onset of non-medical prescription and over-the-counter drug misuse overlapped substantially with those for marijuana and other substances. The perception of friends’ substance use and the belief that substance use can help you deal with problems predicted the onset of marijuana use, OTC medication misuse, and prescription drug misuse. Decision-making skills were protective for the onset of all substance use outcomes. The findings of this study have important implications for prevention and suggest that a single comprehensive approach may be sufficient for preventing multiple forms of substance use onset during early adolescence. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Association of Loneliness and Mindfulness in Substance Use Treatment Retention

Journal: International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health, 2023, doi: 10.3390/ijerph20166571 Authors: Johnathan M. Herczyk, Keith J. Zullig, Stephen M. Davis, Jennifer Mallow, Gerald R. Hobbs, Danielle M. Davidov, … Laurie Theeke Abstract: Elevated mental illness prevalence complicates efforts designed to address the opioid crisis in Appalachia. The recovery community acknowledges that loneliness impacts mood and engagement in care factors; however, the predictive relationship between loneliness and retention in medication-assisted outpatient treatment programs has not been explored. Our objectives were to identify associations between mental health factors and retention in treatment and elucidate treatment retention odds. Data were collected from eighty participants (n = 57 retained, n = 23 not retained) of a mindfulness-based relapse prevention (MBRP) intervention for individuals receiving medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in Appalachia. Loneliness, depression, and anxiety did not differ between the retained and not retained, nor did they predict not being retained; however, mindfulness was significantly lower among those not retained in treatment compared to those retained (OR = 0.956, 95% CI (0.912-1.00), and p < 0.05). Preliminary findings provide evidence for mindfulness training integration as part of effective treatment, with aims to further elucidate the effectiveness of mindfulness therapies on symptom reduction in co-occurring mental health disorders, loneliness, and MOUD treatment retention. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Early Life Stress, Prenatal Secondhand Smoke Exposure, and the Development of Internalizing Symptoms across Childhood