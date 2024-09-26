Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Family Support Protocol for Adolescent Internalizing Disorders: Protocol for a Pre-Post Quantitative Treatment Development Study

Journal: JMIR Research Protocols, 2024, doi: 10.2196/64332 Authors: Aaron Hogue, Molly Bobek, Nicole P. Porter, Alexandra MacLean, Craig E. Henderson, Amanda Jensen-Doss, Gary M. Diamond, Michael A. Southam-Gerow, & Jill Ehrenreich-May Abstract: Background: Internalizing disorders (IDs), primarily depression and anxiety, are highly prevalent among adolescents receiving community-based treatment for substance use disorders (SUDs). For such clients, interventions that do not holistically address both SUDs and IDs are less effective. Objective: This pilot treatment development study aims to develop and test a modular treatment protocol for addressing cooccurring IDs among adolescents (aged 13 to 18 years) enrolled in routine care for substance use problems: Family Support Protocol for Adolescent Internalizing Disorders (Fam-AID). As an adjunctive protocol, Fam-AID will not require clinicians to markedly alter existing base practices for SUD. It will be anchored by 3 evidence-based foundations for treating cooccurring adolescent IDs: family engagement techniques, transdiagnostic individual cognitive behavioral therapy techniques, and family psychoeducation and safety planning. Methods: This quasi-experimental study will proceed in 2 stages. The pilot stage will use rapid-cycle prototyping methods in collaboration with end-user stakeholders to draft protocol delivery and fidelity guidelines adapted from existing resources, solicit provider and client input on protocol content and delivery via cognitive interviewing, and pilot prototype components on 4 to 6 cases. The second stage will be an interrupted time series study for 60 comorbid SUD+ID cases across 2 sites serving diverse adolescents: 30 will receive treatment as usual (TAU); following clinician training in the protocol, 30 new cases will receive TAU enhanced by Fam-AID. For aim 1, the focus is on evaluating the acceptability of the Fam-AID protocol through therapist and client interviews as well as assessing fidelity benchmarks using therapist- and observer-reported protocol fidelity data. For aim 2, the plan is to compare the effects of TAU only cases versus TAU+Fam-AID cases on family treatment attendance and on adolescent ID and substance use symptoms, with measurements taken at baseline and at 3-month and 6-month follow-ups. Results: Study recruitment will begin in April 2025. Conclusions: We anticipate that Fam-AID will contain 5 treatment modules that can be delivered in any sequence to meet client needs: family engagement of primary supports in treatment planning and services; relational reframing of family constraints, resiliencies, and social capital connected to the adolescent’s ID symptoms; functional analysis of the adolescent’s ID symptoms and related behaviors; cognitive behavioral therapy to address the adolescent’s ID symptoms and functional needs, featuring 3 core techniques (emotion acceptance, emotional exposure, and behavioral activation) to address negative affect and emotional dysregulation; and family psychoeducation and safety planning focused on education about comorbid SUD+ID and prevention of adolescent self-harm. If the abovementioned modules are found to be feasible and effective, Fam-AID will offer a set of pragmatic interventions to SUD clinicians for treating cooccurring IDs in adolescent clients. Trial Registration: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT06413979; https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ study/NCT06413979 International Registered Report Identifier (IRRID): RR1-10.2196/64332 To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Associations of E-Cigarette Advertising Exposure with Curiosity and Susceptibility Among U.S. Adolescents: National Youth Tobacco Surveys, 2014-2020

Journal: PLoS One, 2024, doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0303903 Authors: Haijing Ma, Seth M. Noar, & Kurt M. Ribisl Abstract: Introduction: Despite an evolving e-cigarette environment, few studies have looked at adolescent exposure to e-cigarette advertising over time and its associations with curiosity about and susceptibility to using e-cigarettes. We examined e-cigarette advertising exposure and its associations with curiosity and susceptibility across multiple years among adolescents who have never used e-cigarettes. Methods: We obtained data from the National Youth Tobacco Surveys (NYTSs), 2014-2020 (N = 97,496). The NYTS identified e-cigarette advertising exposure from four channels: Internet, newspapers and magazines, convenience stores, and TV. Logistic regressions explored e-cigarette advertising exposure over time and the associations between exposure from the four channels and both curiosity and susceptibility to using e-cigarettes. Results: Youth exposure to e-cigarette advertising on the Internet and in convenience stores formed an increase-decrease-increase pattern from 2014 to 2020, whereas exposure in newspapers and magazines and on TV generally decreased over this period. Exposure on the Internet and in convenience stores was consistently associated with curiosity and susceptibility; but exposure in newspapers and magazines and on TV was sporadically associated with the outcomes. Conclusions: Despite a changing e-cigarette marketplace, youth were consistently exposed to e-cigarette advertising, especially on the Internet and in convenience stores. This pattern is worrisome, as it may increase youth curiosity and susceptibility to using e-cigarettes. Comprehensive tobacco prevention efforts to prevent e-cigarette use in adolescents should continue to restrict e-cigarette advertising and marketing, thereby reducing exposure and discouraging e-cigarette use. Regular efforts should also be made to educate adolescents about the risks of using e-cigarettes to counteract the impact of high e-cigarette advertising exposure. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Cross-Ancestry Genetic Investigation of Schizophrenia, Cannabis Use Disorder, and Tobacco Smoking

Journal: Neuropsychopharmacology, 2024, doi: 10.1038/s41386-024-01886-3 Authors: Emma C. Johnson, Isabelle Austin-Zimmerman, Hayley H. A. Thorpe, Daniel F. Levey, David A. A. Baranger, Sarah M. C. Colbert, … Arpana Agrawal Abstract: Individuals with schizophrenia frequently experience co-occurring substance use, including tobacco smoking and heavy cannabis use, and substance use disorders. There is interest in understanding the extent to which these relationships are causal, and to what extent shared genetic factors play a role. We explored the relationships between schizophrenia (Scz; European ancestry N = 161,405; African ancestry N = 15,846), cannabis use disorder (CanUD; European ancestry N = 886,025; African ancestry N = 120,208), and ever-regular tobacco smoking (Smk; European ancestry N = 805,431; African ancestry N = 24,278) using the largest available genome-wide studies of these phenotypes in individuals of African and European ancestries. All three phenotypes were positively genetically correlated (rgs = 0.17-0.62). Genetic instrumental variable analyses suggested the presence of shared heritable factors, but evidence for bidirectional causal relationships was also found between all three phenotypes even after correcting for these shared genetic factors. We identified 327 pleiotropic loci with 439 lead SNPs in the European ancestry data, 150 of which were novel (i.e., not genome-wide significant in the original studies). Of these pleiotropic loci, 202 had lead variants which showed convergent effects (i.e., same direction of effect) on Scz, CanUD, and Smk. Genetic variants convergent across all three phenotypes showed strong genetic correlations with risk-taking, executive function, and several mental health conditions. Our results suggest that both shared genetic factors and causal mechanisms may play a role in the relationship between CanUD, Smk, and Scz, but longitudinal, prospective studies are needed to confirm a causal relationship. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Making Sense of Drug Use and Dependence: A Scoping Review of Mass Media Interventions Intended to Reduce Stigma Towards People Who Use Drugs