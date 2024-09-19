Research News Roundup: September 19, 2024

Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

From Individual Motivation to Substance Use Initiation: A Longitudinal Cohort Study Assessing the Associations Between Reward Sensitivity and Subsequent Risk of Substance Use Initiation Among US Adolescents

Journal: Addictive Behaviors, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.addbeh.2024.108162 Authors: Iris Y. Shao, Abubakr A. A. Al-Shoaibi, Kyle T. Ganson, Alexander Testa, Orsolya Kiss, Jinbo He, Fiona C. Baker, & Jason M. Nagata Abstract: Background: Substance use in youth remains a pressing problem in the United States. Existing studies have shown the importance of neuropathways responsible for affective response and reward motivation in adolescents’ substance use initiation and maintenance. However, limited observational studies have explored the relationship between aspects of behavioral motivation traits and the likelihood of substance use initiation in adolescents. In this prospective cohort study, we assessed the associations between behavioral motivation traits based on the Behavioral Inhibition and Approach Systems (BIS-BAS) Scale and substance use initiation using data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study. Method: In the 9216 eligible sample population, we assessed the associations between mean Behavioral Inhibition System (BIS) / Behavioral Approach System (BAS) scores measured at year 2 of the ABCD study and substance use initiation at year 3 of the ABCD study using multivariable logistic regressions adjusting for ABCD study site, sampling weights, as well as sociodemographic characteristics. Results: We found that higher BIS mean score was associated with higher odds of initiating substance use at year 3 (AOR=1.20, 95 % CI: 1.03, 1.40). Out of three BAS measure categories, only BAS Fun-seeking mean score was positively associated with higher odds of initiating substance use at year 3 (AOR=1.23, 95 % CI: 1.07, 1.43). Conclusion: Our study showed that inhibitory and fun-seeking behavioral tendencies are associated with an increased likelihood of substance use initiation in adolescents. Our findings suggest a potential pathway linking emotional traits to early substance initiation in adolescents. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Correcting Misperceptions About Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes for Cigarette-Only Smokers, Dual / Poly Smokers, Other Tobacco Users, and Non-Tobacco Users

Journal: Preventive Medicine Reports, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.pmedr.2024.102856 Authors: Rui Shi, Robert Feldman, Jiaying Liu, & Pamela I. Clark Abstract: Background: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the sale and marketing of two very low nicotine cigarettes (VLNC) as modified risk tobacco products. The misperception that VLNC are healthier than regular cigarettes is common. This study explores effective message strategies to inform the public about health risks associated with VLNC use, encourage cigarette smokers to try VLNC, and prevent other tobacco users and non-users from product initiation. Methods: Following the Reasoned Action approach, a VLNC educational message was developed based on the salient beliefs associated with behavioral intention. The message was tested in an online survey conducted in 2018, where 410 participants were randomly assigned to one of the two message conditions (no-message, VLNC message). Message effects were assessed across four tobacco-use groups (non-tobacco users, cigarette-only smokers, cigarette dual/poly smokers, other tobacco users). Results: Compared to the no-message control, the VLNC message condition showed lower nicotine risk perception for all participants, lower misbelief in VLNC safety for non-users and cigarette-only smokers, higher belief in VLNC carcinogenicity for other tobacco users, stronger belief in second-hand smoke harm for cigarette dual/poly smokers and other tobacco users, and higher VLNC intention for cigarette-only smokers. Conclusions: Different messages are needed for different types of tobacco users. Both cigarette smokers and other tobacco users could benefit from messages that acknowledge the non-addictiveness but emphasize the health risks of VLNC. Regulators could consider making physical harm statements a requirement for VLNC packaging and marketing. New strategies need to be explored to inform cigarette dual/poly smokers. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Real-Time fMRI-Based Neurofeedback to Restore Brain Function in Substance Use Disorders: A Systematic Review of the Literature

Journal: Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.neubiorev. 2024.105865 Authors: Ethan Murphy, Govinda Poudel, Saampras Ganesan, Chao Suo, Victoria Manning, Emillie Beyer, Adam Clemente, … Valentina Lorenzetti Abstract: Introduction: Real-time functional magnetic resonance based-neurofeedback (fMRI-neurofeedback) is a neuromodulation tool where individuals self-modulate brain function based on real-time feedback of their brain activity. fMRI-neurofeedback has been used to target brain dysfunction in substance use disorders (SUDs) and to reduce craving, but a systematic synthesis of up-to-date literature is lacking. Method: Following PRISMA guidelines, we conducted a systematic review of all the literature that examined the effects of fMRI-neurofeedback on individuals with regular psychoactive substance use (PROSPERO pre-registration = CRD42023401137). Results: The literature included 16 studies comprising 446 participants with SUDs involving alcohol, tobacco, and cocaine. There is consistent between-condition (e.g., fMRI-neurofeedback versus control), less consistent pre-to-post fMRI-neurofeedback, and little intervention-by-time effects on brain function in prefrontal-striatal regions and craving. Conclusion: The evidence for changes in brain function/craving was early and inconsistent. More rigorous experiments including repeated measure designs with placebo control conditions, are required to confirm the efficacy of fMRI-neurofeedback in reducing brain alterations and craving in SUDs. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Integrated Behavioral Interventions for Adults with Alcohol Use Disorder: A Systematic Review

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2024.111406 Authors: Hagar Hallihan, Manassawee Srimoragot, Jun Ma, Rosie Hanneke, Sangeun Lee, Kathleen Rospenda, & Anne M. Fink Abstract: Background: This systematic review synthesized evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on the effects of integrated behavioral interventions for adults with alcohol use disorder (AUD). Methods: A comprehensive search of three databases was conducted in 2022, utilizing terms related to alcohol/substance use disorders and integrated interventions. The sample included adults aged ≥18 years at low, moderate, or high risk for AUD, and had at least two other mental health conditions. Only RCTs were included and screened using Covidence. The quality of the study was evaluated using Cochrane risk of bias tool. Results: Across all 11 studies, the total AUD participants were 1543 aged 18 or older. Integrated intervention led to significant reductions in heavy drinking compared to usual care or other interventions. Measures included percent days of alcohol use, grams of alcohol consumed, and increased days of abstinence. Three studies compared integrated treatments with Twelve-Step Facilitation, indicating a better abstinence rate among participants in the integrated group at the end of treatment. Comparisons between delivery modes demonstrated more significant reductions in alcohol consumption with interventionists. Integrated interventions were also compared with various other treatments, including brief intervention, telephone and individual counseling, and psychological education. Participants in the integrated group showed greater improvement in alcohol consumption and depression compared to those in the standalone intervention group. Conclusions: Integrated behavioral interventions effectively reduce alcohol consumption, decrease heavy drinking and promote alcohol abstinence. However, there is limited evidence to determine whether these interventions are more effective than usual care for individuals with AUD. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Lessons Learned from Developing Dashboards to Support Decision-Making for Community Opioid Response by Community Stakeholders: Mixed Methods and Multisite Study