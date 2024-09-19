Research News Roundup: September 19, 2024

From Individual Motivation to Substance Use Initiation: A Longitudinal Cohort Study Assessing the Associations Between Reward Sensitivity and Subsequent Risk of Substance Use Initiation Among US Adolescents
Journal: Addictive Behaviors, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.addbeh.2024.108162
Authors: Iris Y. Shao, Abubakr A. A. Al-Shoaibi, Kyle T. Ganson, Alexander Testa, Orsolya Kiss, Jinbo He, Fiona C. Baker, & Jason M. Nagata
Abstract:
Background: Substance use in youth remains a pressing problem in the United States. Existing studies have shown the importance of neuropathways responsible for affective response and reward motivation in adolescents’ substance use initiation and maintenance. However, limited observational studies have explored the relationship between aspects of behavioral motivation traits and the likelihood of substance use initiation in adolescents. In this prospective cohort study, we assessed the associations between behavioral motivation traits based on the Behavioral Inhibition and Approach Systems (BIS-BAS) Scale and substance use initiation using data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study.
Method: In the 9216 eligible sample population, we assessed the associations between mean Behavioral Inhibition System (BIS) / Behavioral Approach System (BAS) scores measured at year 2 of the ABCD study and substance use initiation at year 3 of the ABCD study using multivariable logistic regressions adjusting for ABCD study site, sampling weights, as well as sociodemographic characteristics.
Results: We found that higher BIS mean score was associated with higher odds of initiating substance use at year 3 (AOR=1.20, 95 % CI: 1.03, 1.40). Out of three BAS measure categories, only BAS Fun-seeking mean score was positively associated with higher odds of initiating substance use at year 3 (AOR=1.23, 95 % CI: 1.07, 1.43).
Conclusion: Our study showed that inhibitory and fun-seeking behavioral tendencies are associated with an increased likelihood of substance use initiation in adolescents. Our findings suggest a potential pathway linking emotional traits to early substance initiation in adolescents.
To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.
Correcting Misperceptions About Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes for Cigarette-Only Smokers, Dual / Poly Smokers, Other Tobacco Users, and Non-Tobacco Users
Journal: Preventive Medicine Reports, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.pmedr.2024.102856
Authors: Rui Shi, Robert Feldman, Jiaying Liu, & Pamela I. Clark
Abstract:
Background: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the sale and marketing of two very low nicotine cigarettes (VLNC) as modified risk tobacco products. The misperception that VLNC are healthier than regular cigarettes is common. This study explores effective message strategies to inform the public about health risks associated with VLNC use, encourage cigarette smokers to try VLNC, and prevent other tobacco users and non-users from product initiation.
Methods: Following the Reasoned Action approach, a VLNC educational message was developed based on the salient beliefs associated with behavioral intention. The message was tested in an online survey conducted in 2018, where 410 participants were randomly assigned to one of the two message conditions (no-message, VLNC message). Message effects were assessed across four tobacco-use groups (non-tobacco users, cigarette-only smokers, cigarette dual/poly smokers, other tobacco users).
Results: Compared to the no-message control, the VLNC message condition showed lower nicotine risk perception for all participants, lower misbelief in VLNC safety for non-users and cigarette-only smokers, higher belief in VLNC carcinogenicity for other tobacco users, stronger belief in second-hand smoke harm for cigarette dual/poly smokers and other tobacco users, and higher VLNC intention for cigarette-only smokers.
Conclusions: Different messages are needed for different types of tobacco users. Both cigarette smokers and other tobacco users could benefit from messages that acknowledge the non-addictiveness but emphasize the health risks of VLNC. Regulators could consider making physical harm statements a requirement for VLNC packaging and marketing. New strategies need to be explored to inform cigarette dual/poly smokers.
To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.
Real-Time fMRI-Based Neurofeedback to Restore Brain Function in Substance Use Disorders: A Systematic Review of the Literature
Journal: Neuroscience & Biobehavioral Reviews, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.neubiorev. 2024.105865
Authors: Ethan Murphy, Govinda Poudel, Saampras Ganesan, Chao Suo, Victoria Manning, Emillie Beyer, Adam Clemente, … Valentina Lorenzetti
Abstract:
Introduction: Real-time functional magnetic resonance based-neurofeedback (fMRI-neurofeedback) is a neuromodulation tool where individuals self-modulate brain function based on real-time feedback of their brain activity. fMRI-neurofeedback has been used to target brain dysfunction in substance use disorders (SUDs) and to reduce craving, but a systematic synthesis of up-to-date literature is lacking.
Method: Following PRISMA guidelines, we conducted a systematic review of all the literature that examined the effects of fMRI-neurofeedback on individuals with regular psychoactive substance use (PROSPERO pre-registration = CRD42023401137).
Results: The literature included 16 studies comprising 446 participants with SUDs involving alcohol, tobacco, and cocaine. There is consistent between-condition (e.g., fMRI-neurofeedback versus control), less consistent pre-to-post fMRI-neurofeedback, and little intervention-by-time effects on brain function in prefrontal-striatal regions and craving.
Conclusion: The evidence for changes in brain function/craving was early and inconsistent. More rigorous experiments including repeated measure designs with placebo control conditions, are required to confirm the efficacy of fMRI-neurofeedback in reducing brain alterations and craving in SUDs.
To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.
Integrated Behavioral Interventions for Adults with Alcohol Use Disorder: A Systematic Review
Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2024.111406
Authors: Hagar Hallihan, Manassawee Srimoragot, Jun Ma, Rosie Hanneke, Sangeun Lee, Kathleen Rospenda, & Anne M. Fink
Abstract:
Background: This systematic review synthesized evidence from randomized controlled trials (RCTs) on the effects of integrated behavioral interventions for adults with alcohol use disorder (AUD).
Methods: A comprehensive search of three databases was conducted in 2022, utilizing terms related to alcohol/substance use disorders and integrated interventions. The sample included adults aged ≥18 years at low, moderate, or high risk for AUD, and had at least two other mental health conditions. Only RCTs were included and screened using Covidence. The quality of the study was evaluated using Cochrane risk of bias tool.
Results: Across all 11 studies, the total AUD participants were 1543 aged 18 or older. Integrated intervention led to significant reductions in heavy drinking compared to usual care or other interventions. Measures included percent days of alcohol use, grams of alcohol consumed, and increased days of abstinence. Three studies compared integrated treatments with Twelve-Step Facilitation, indicating a better abstinence rate among participants in the integrated group at the end of treatment. Comparisons between delivery modes demonstrated more significant reductions in alcohol consumption with interventionists. Integrated interventions were also compared with various other treatments, including brief intervention, telephone and individual counseling, and psychological education. Participants in the integrated group showed greater improvement in alcohol consumption and depression compared to those in the standalone intervention group.
Conclusions: Integrated behavioral interventions effectively reduce alcohol consumption, decrease heavy drinking and promote alcohol abstinence. However, there is limited evidence to determine whether these interventions are more effective than usual care for individuals with AUD.
To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.
Lessons Learned from Developing Dashboards to Support Decision-Making for Community Opioid Response by Community Stakeholders: Mixed Methods and Multisite Study
Journal: JMIR Human Factors, 2024; doi: 10.2196/51525
Authors: Naleef Fareed, Ramona G. Olvera, Yiting Wang, Michael Hayes, Elizabeth Liz Larimore, Peter Balvanz, Ronald Langley, … Elwin Wu
Abstract:
Background: Data dashboards are published tools that present visualizations; they are increasingly used to display data about behavioral health, social determinants of health, and chronic and infectious disease risks to inform or support public health endeavors. Dashboards can be an evidence-based approach used by communities to influence decision-making in health care for specific populations. Despite widespread use, evidence on how to best design and use dashboards in the public health realm is limited. There is also a notable dearth of studies that examine and document the complexity and heterogeneity of dashboards in community settings.
Objective: Community stakeholders engaged in the community response to the opioid overdose crisis could benefit from the use of data dashboards for decision-making. As part of the Communities That HEAL (CTH) intervention, community data dashboards were created for stakeholders to support decision-making. We assessed stakeholders’ perceptions of the usability and use of the CTH dashboards for decision-making.
Methods: We conducted a mixed methods assessment between June and July 2021 on the use of CTH dashboards. We administered the System Usability Scale (SUS) and conducted semi-structured group interviews with users in 33 communities across 4 states of the United States. The SUS comprises 10 five-point Likert-scale questions measuring usability, each scored from 0 to 4. The interview guides were informed by the technology adoption model (TAM) and focused on perceived usefulness, perceived ease of use, intention to use, and contextual factors.
Results: Overall, 62 users of the CTH dashboards completed the SUS and interviews. SUS scores (grand mean 73, SD 4.6) indicated that CTH dashboards were within the acceptable range for usability. From the qualitative interview data, we inductively created subthemes within the 4 dimensions of the TAM to contextualize stakeholders’ perceptions of the dashboard’s usefulness and ease of use, their intention to use, and contextual factors. These data also highlighted gaps in knowledge, design, and use, which could help focus efforts to improve the use and comprehension of dashboards by stakeholders.
Conclusions: We present a set of prioritized gaps identified by our national group and list a set of lessons learned for improved data dashboard design and use for community stakeholders. Findings from our novel application of both the SUS and TAM provide insights and highlight important gaps and lessons learned to inform the design of data dashboards for use by decision-making community stakeholders.
To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.