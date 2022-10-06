Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

E-Cigarette Addiction and Harm Perception: Does Initiation Flavor Choice Matter?

Journal: BMC Public Health, 2022, doi: 10.1186/s12889-022-14166-w Authors: Man Hung, Andrew Spencer, Eric S. Hon, Frank W. Licari, Val Joseph Cheever, Ryan Moffat, Clarissa Goh, Ben Raymond & Martin S. Lipsky Abstract: Introduction: The 21st century was marked by a dramatic increase in adolescent e-cigarette use in the United States (US). The popularity of non-traditional flavor types, including fruit and pastry, is thought to contribute toward growing product use nationally, leading to a variety of federal and state regulations limiting the use of non-traditional flavors in the US. The relationship between flavor type and increased adolescent use suggests a possible link between flavor use and addiction and harm perception. This study assessed if the flavor type used when initiating e-cigarette use predicted addiction and harm perceptions. Methods: The study utilized data from the multi-wave youth Population Assessment of Tobacco Health Study. It explored the impact initiating e-cigarette use with traditional versus non-traditional flavor types among cigarette users on the outcome variables: e-cigarette addiction and harm perception. Both e-cigarette addiction and harm perception were measured using self-report, Likert scale questionnaires. Descriptive statistics characterized the study variables and linear regression analyses performed to test whether flavor initiation type is associated with addiction and harm perception. Results: The study sample consisted of 1,043 youth (weighted N = 1,873,617) aged 12 to 17 years who reported at least one instance of e-cigarette use. After adjusting for age, age of onset, sex, race and annual household income there was no statistically significant difference in addiction levels between those initiating with traditional versus non-traditional flavors (p = 0.294). Similarly, traditional versus non-traditional flavor initiation did not show a statistically significant difference in adolescent e-cigarette harm perceptions (p = 0.601). Conclusions: Traditionally flavored e-cigarette initiation produces similar risk for addiction and harm perceptions as non-traditionally flavored initiation. These findings suggest that banning non-traditional flavors alone may be ineffective in curbing e-cigarette addiction and harm perception. Additional research is needed to better understand which e-cigarette product characteristics and behaviors may be associated with greater addiction and reduced harm perceptions. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Rates and Correlates of Cannabis-Associated Psychotic Symptoms in over 230,000 People Who Use Cannabis

Journal: Translational Psychiatry, 2022, doi: 10.1038/s41398-022-02112-8 Authors: Tabea Schoeler, Jason Ferris & Adam R. Winstock Abstract: Cannabis, a widely used psychoactive substance, can trigger acute cannabis-associated psychotic symptoms (CAPS) in people who use cannabis (PWUC). To assess rates and correlates of CAPS requiring emergency medical treatment, we analyzed data from an international sample of PWUC (n = 233,475). We found that 0.47% (95%CI 0.42; 0.52) PWUC reported lifetime occurrence of CAPS, defined as the occurrence of hallucinations and/or paranoia requiring emergency medical treatment following the use of cannabis. A range of factors correlated with risk of CAPS in the last year: higher rates were observed in young individuals [risk ratio (RR) 2.66, compared to older PWUC] and those residing in Denmark (RR 3.01, compared to PWUC from other countries). Furthermore, risk was elevated in those using predominantly high-potency resin (RR 2.11, compared to PWUC using herbal cannabis), those mixing cannabis with tobacco (RR 2.15, compared to PWUC not mixing with tobacco) and those with a diagnosis of psychosis (RR 14.01), bipolar (RR 4.30), anxiety (RR 2.92) and depression (RR 2.68), compared to individuals without a mental health diagnosis. Taken together, acute self-limiting psychotic symptoms in the context of cannabis use may occur in about 1 in 200 PWUC’s lifetime. Some individuals could be particularly sensitive to the adverse psychological effects of cannabis, such as young individuals or those with pre-existing mental health vulnerabilities. In light of the movements towards legalization of recreational cannabis, more research should focus on the potential harms related to cannabis use, to educate PWUC and the public about risks related to its use. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Trends in Hospitalization for Alcoholic Hepatitis from 2011 to 2017: A USA Nationwide Study

Journal: World Journal of Gastroenterology, 2022, doi: 10.3748/wjg.v28.i34.5036 Authors: Ali Wakil, Mujtaba Mohamed, Zaid Tafesh, Mumtaz Niazi, Raquel Olivo, Weiyi Xia, Patricia Greenberg & Nikolaos Pyrsopoulos Abstract: Background: Severe alcoholic hepatitis (AH) is one of the most lethal manifestations of alcohol-associated liver disease. In light of the increase in alcohol consumption worldwide, the incidence of AH is on the rise, and data examining the trends of AH admission is needed. Aim: To examine inpatient admission trends secondary to AH, along with their clinical outcomes and epidemiological characteristics. Methods: The National Inpatient Sample (NIS) database was utilized, and data from 2011 to 2017 were reviewed. We included individuals aged ≥ 21 years who were admitted with a primary or secondary diagnosis of AH using the International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-9 and its correspondent ICD-10 codes. Hepatitis not related to alcohol was excluded. The national estimates of inpatient admissions were obtained using sample weights provided by the NIS. Results: AH-related hospitalization demonstrated a significant increase in the USA from 281506 (0.7% of the total admission in 2011) to 324050 (0.9% of the total admission in 2017). The median age was 54 years. The most common age group was 45-65 years (range 57.8%-60.7%). The most common race was white (63.2%-66.4%), and patients were predominantly male (69.7%-71.2%). The primary healthcare payers were Medicare (29.4%-30.7%) and Medicaid (21.5%-32.5%). The most common geographical location was the Southern USA (33.6%-34.4%). Most patients were admitted to a tertiary care center (50.2%-62.3%) located in urban areas. Mortality of AH in this inpatient sample was 5.3% in 2011 and 5.5% in 2017. The most common mortality-associated risk factors were acute renal failure (59.6%-72.1%) and gastrointestinal hemorrhage (17.2%-20.3%). The total charges were noted to range between $25242.62 and $34874.50. Conclusion: The number of AH inpatient hospitalizations significantly increased from 2011 to 2017. This could have a substantial financial impact with increasing healthcare costs and utilization. AH-mortality remained the same. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Association of e-Cigarette Advertising, Parental Influence, and Peer Influence with US Adolescent e-Cigarette Use

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2022; doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.33938 Authors: Yu Wang, Zongshuan Duan, Scott R. Weaver, Shannon R. Self-Brown, David L. Ashley, Sherry L. Emery & Jidong Huang Abstract: Importance: Little is known about the roles of advertising and parental and peer influence in e-cigarette use among US adolescents in recent years, hindering efforts to address the increasing rate of youth vaping. Objective: To examine how e-cigarette advertising exposure and parental and peer e-cigarette use were associated with e-cigarette use among US adolescents. Design, Setting, and Participants: This cohort study used data from waves 4 (December 2016 to January 2018), 4.5 (December 2017 to December 2018), and 5 (December 2018 to November 2019) of the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health study, an on-going cohort study representative of the noninstitutionalized US population. Sample weights were applied to generate nationally representative estimates. Data were analyzed in January 2022. Exposures: Past 30-day e-cigarette advertising exposure, past 30-day parental e-cigarette use, and the number of best friends using e-cigarettes (none, a few, some, most, and all). Main Outcomes and Measures: Outcomes were contemporary curiosity about using e-cigarettes and e-cigarette initiation at follow-up. Generalized estimating equations were used to estimate the weighted adjusted associations. Results: Wave 4 included 8548 adolescents; wave 4.5, 10 073 adolescents; and wave 5, 11 641 adolescents. Among adolescents in the wave 4 survey, 4425 (51.1%) were boys, 1935 (24.9%) were aged 12 years, 1105 (13.0%) were Black, 2515 (24.4%) were Hispanic, and 3702 (52.3%) were White. More than 60% of adolescents reported past 30-day e-cigarette advertising exposure at each survey. Among adolescents who had never used e-cigarettes, those who reported e-cigarette advertising exposure were more likely to feel curious about using e-cigarettes (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.56 [95% CI, 1.43-1.70]) and were more likely to become ever e-cigarette users (aOR, 1.21 [95% CI, 1.05-1.41]) and current e-cigarette users (aOR, 1.42 [95% CI, 1.16-1.75]) at follow-up. Adolescents who reported having best friends using e-cigarettes were more likely to feel curious about using e-cigarettes (eg, all best friends: aOR, 4.13 [95% CI, 2.35-7.26]) and initiate e-cigarette use at follow-up (eg, among adolescents reporting all best friends use e-cigarettes, risk of ever use: aOR, 4.08 [95% CI, 1.44-11.59]; risk of current use aOR, 5.42 [95% CI, 1.49-19.72]) than adolescents who reported having no best friends using e-cigarettes. Conclusions and Relevance: This cohort study of US adolescents found that e-cigarette advertising and peer influence were significantly associated with e-cigarette initiation. Efforts to address youth vaping need to consider peer influence and incorporate measures reducing e-cigarette advertising exposure. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Prenatal Marijuana Exposure and Neonatal Outcomes: A Retrospective Cohort Study