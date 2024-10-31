Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Minority Stress Mediates Associations of Sexual Minority State Policies and Tobacco Use Among US Sexual Minority Young Adults

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2024.112477 Authors: Katelyn F. Romm, Erin A. Vogel, Christina Dyar, Laurie A. Drabble, & Carla J. Berg Abstract: Introduction: State policies surrounding sexual minority (SM) rights are associated with tobacco use among SM individuals. Research is scant regarding the role of distinct SM policy categories on SM young adults’ (SMYAs) tobacco use and mechanisms explaining these associations. Methods: We analyzed 2023 survey data from 1,100 SMYAs (ages 18-34; 14.2% gender minority; 66.1% bisexual+, 29.1% monosexual; 53.2% racial/ethnic minority) with representation across 45 US states and DC. Regression-based models examined: 1) direct associations of residing in states with negative and limited (vs. comprehensive) SM state policies with respect to 7 policy categories (relationship/parent recognition, nondiscrimination, religious exemptions, LGBTQ youth, healthcare, criminal justice, gender identity documents) with minority stress (mental health, internalized stigma, community connectedness); 2) direct associations of policy categories and minority stress with tobacco use (past-month cigarette, e-cigarette, any tobacco use, number of products used); and 3) indirect associations of policy categories with tobacco use through minority stress. Results: Relative to residing in states with comprehensive policies, residing in states with limited relationship/parent recognition policies indirectly predicted higher odds of e-cigarette use through mental health; weaker nondiscrimination policies indirectly predicted using more tobacco products through internalized stigma; and negative healthcare policies indirectly predicted higher odds of cigarette and any tobacco use through community connectedness. Conclusions: These novel findings regarding associations among distinct SM policy categories, minority stress mediators, and tobacco use outcomes warrant further examination to better understand these distinct mechanisms, ultimately to inform SM-related policy and advocacy efforts, as well as tobacco prevention and cessation effort. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Self-Help Groups and Opioid Use Disorder Treatment: An Investigation Using a Machine Learning-Assisted Robust Causal Inference Framework

Journal: International Journal of Medical Informatics, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.ijmedinf. 2024.105530 Authors: Sahil Shikalgar, Scott G. Weiner, Gary J. Young, & Md. Noor-E-Alam Abstract: Objectives: This study investigates the impact of participation in self-help groups on treatment completion among individuals undergoing medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) treatment. Given the suboptimal adherence and retention rates for MOUD, this research seeks to examine the association between treatment completion and patient-level factors. Specifically, we evaluated the causal relationship between self-help group participation and treatment completion for patients undergoing MOUD. Methods: We used the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) Treatment Episode Data Set: Discharges (TEDS-D) from 2015 to 2019. The data are filtered by the patient’s opioid use history, demographics, treatment modality, and other relevant information. In this observational study, machine learning models (Lasso Regression, Decision Trees, Random Forest, and XGBoost) were developed to predict treatment completion. Outcome Adaptive Elastic Net (OAENet) was used to select confounders and outcome predictors, and the robust McNemars test was used to evaluate the causal relationship between self-help group participation and MOUD treatment completion. Results: The machine-learning models showed a strong association between participation in self-help groups and treatment completion. Our causal analysis demonstrated an average treatment effect on treated (ATT) of 0.260 and a p-value < 0.0001 for the robust McNemars test. Conclusions: Our study demonstrates the importance of participation in self-help groups for MOUD treatment recipients. We found that participation in MOUD along with self-help groups caused higher chances of treatment completion than MOUD alone. This suggests that policymakers should consider further integrating self-help groups into the treatment for OUD to improve the adherence and completion rate. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Online Social Platform Engagement by Young Treatment Seekers in a Digital Vaping Cessation Intervention: Effects on Confidence in the Ability to Quit Vaping and Vaping Abstinence

Journal: Internet Interventions, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.invent.2024.100779 Authors: Elizabeth K. Do, Sarah Cha, Shreya Tulsiani, Giselle Edwards, Linda Q. Yu, Michael S. Amato, Megan A. Jacobs, & Elizabeth C. Hair Abstract: Background: The evidence-based vaping cessation program, This is Quitting (TIQ), has been found to be effective in promoting abstinence among young people who use e-cigarettes. Purpose: To estimate acceptability and engagement with Discord among treatment seeking youth and young adults and assess the benefit of adding an online social platform via Discord to TIQ. Methods: Between February and March 2023, 527 TIQ participants (aged 13-24 years) were invited to join Discord with other TIQ users (TIQ Discord). Participants completed two online surveys, at baseline and 1-month post study enrollment. Descriptive statistics were used to describe acceptability and engagement with TIQ Discord. Chi-square, Fisher’s exact, and t-tests were used to compare changes in confidence in ability to quit and vaping abstinence across those who joined and engaged with TIQ Discord, compared to those receiving TIQ only. Results: Among the n = 319 who were invited to TIQ Discord and provided follow-up data, 57.4 % joined. Among those who joined (n = 183), 61.7 % engaged with TIQ Discord by contributing at least one message or reaction. The mean number of contributed messages was 4.0 (median = 1, range = 1 to 51) and reactions was 0.31 (median = 0, range = 0 to 14). Engaging with TIQ Discord was positively associated with increased confidence in quitting at follow-up (p-value = 0.02), but vaping abstinence at follow-up did not differ (p-value = 0.87). Discussion: Over half of participants who were invited to TIQ Discord joined – indicating high acceptability and an uptake rate that is higher than what is typically observed for online cessation communities. Engagement was positively associated with proximal outcomes, but self-selection prevents causal attribution. Pilot study results suggest acceptability of Discord for providing digital cessation support to young people in combination with a text-message cessation intervention. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Temporal and Spatial Trends of Fentanyl Co-Occurrence in the Illicit Drug Supply in the United States: A Serial Cross-Sectional Analysis

Journal: The Lancet Regional Health – Americas, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.lana. 2024.100898 Authors: Tse Yang Lim, Huiru Dong, Erin Stringfellow, Zeynep Hasgul, Ju Park, Lukas Glos, Reza Kazemi, & Mohammad S. Jalali Abstract: Background: Fentanyl and its analogs contribute substantially to drug overdose deaths in the United States. There is concern that people using drugs are being unknowingly exposed to fentanyl, increasing their risk of overdose death. This study examines temporal trends and spatial variations in the co-occurrence of fentanyl with other seized drugs. Methods: We identified fentanyl co-occurrence (the proportion of samples of non-fentanyl substances that also contain fentanyl) among 9 substances or substance classes of interest: methamphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, heroin, club drugs, hallucinogens, and prescription opioids, stimulants, and benzodiazepines. We used serial cross-sectional data on drug reports across 50 states and the District of Columbia from the National Forensic Laboratory Information System, the largest available database on the U.S. illicit drug supply, from January 2013 to December 2023. Findings: We analyzed data from 11,940,207 samples. Fentanyl co-occurrence with all examined substances increased monotonically over time (Mann-Kendall p < 0.0001). Nationally, fentanyl co-occurrence was highest among heroin samples (approx. 50%), but relatively low among methamphetamine (≤1%), cocaine (≤4%), and other drug samples. However, co-occurrence rates have grown to over 10% for cocaine and methamphetamine in several Northeast states in 2017-2023. Interpretation: Fentanyl co-occurs most commonly with heroin, but its presence in stimulant supplies is increasing in some areas, where it may pose a disproportionately high risk of overdose. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Nationally Representative Rates of Incident Prescription Opioid Use Among United States Adults and Selected Subpopulations: Longitudinal Cohort Study from the National Health Interview Survey, 2019 to 2020