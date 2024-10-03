Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Buprenorphine-Precipitated Withdrawal Among Hospitalized Patients Using Fentanyl

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2024, doi:10.1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2024.35895 Authors: Ashish P. Thakrar, Paul J. Christine, Andrew Siaw-Asamoah, Anthony Spadaro, Sophia Faude, Christopher K. Snider, … Austin S. Kilaru Abstract: Importance: Buprenorphine treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) is safe and effective, but opioid withdrawal during treatment initiation is associated with poor retention in care. As fentanyl has replaced heroin in the drug supply, case reports and surveys have indicated increased concern for buprenorphine-precipitated withdrawal (PW); however, some observational studies have found a low incidence of PW. Objective: To estimate buprenorphine PW incidence and assess factors associated with PW among emergency department (ED) or hospitalized patients. Design, Setting, and Participants: This retrospective cohort study at 3 academic hospitals in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, included adults with OUD who underwent traditional or high-dose buprenorphine initiation between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021. Exclusion criteria included low-dose buprenorphine initiation and missing documentation of opioid withdrawal severity within 4 hours of receiving buprenorphine. Exposure: Buprenorphine initiation with an initial dose of at least 2 mg of sublingual buprenorphine after a Clinical Opiate Withdrawal Scale (COWS) score of 8 or higher. Additional exposures included 4 predefined factors potentially associated with PW: severity of opioid withdrawal before buprenorphine (COWS score of 8-12 vs ≥13), initial buprenorphine dose (2 vs 4 or ≥8 mg), body mass index (BMI) (<25 vs 25 to <30 or ≥30; calculated as weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared), and urine fentanyl concentration (0 to <20 vs 20 to <200 or ≥200 ng/mL). Main Outcome and Measures: The main outcome was PW incidence, defined as a 5-point or greater increase in COWS score from immediately before to within 4 hours after buprenorphine initiation. Logistic regression was used to estimate the odds of PW associated with the 4 aforementioned predefined factors. Results: The cohort included 226 patients (150 [66.4%] male; mean [SD] age, 38.6 [10.8] years). Overall, 26 patients (11.5%) met criteria for PW. Among patients with PW, median change in COWS score was 9 points (IQR, 6-13 points). Of 123 patients with confirmed fentanyl use, 20 (16.3%) had PW. In unadjusted and adjusted models, BMI of 30 or greater compared with less than 25 (adjusted odds ratio [AOR], 5.12; 95% CI, 1.31-19.92) and urine fentanyl concentration of 200 ng/mL or greater compared with less than 20 ng/mL (AOR, 8.37; 95% CI, 1.60-43.89) were associated with PW. Conclusions and Relevance: In this retrospective cohort study, 11.5% of patients developed PW after buprenorphine initiation in ED or hospital settings. Future studies should confirm the rate of PW and assess whether bioaccumulated fentanyl is a risk factor for PW. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Leveraging Bifactor Modeling to Test Prospective Direct and Indirect Effects of Adolescent Alcohol Use and Externalizing Symptoms on the Development of Task-General Executive Functioning

Journal: Development and Psychopathology, 2024, doi:10.1017 / S095457942400138 Authors: Katie J. Paige, L. M. Cope, J. E. Hardee, M. M. Heitze, M. E. Soules, A. S. Weigard, & Craig R. Colder Abstract: Adolescence is a period of substantial maturation in brain regions underlying Executive Functioning (EF). Adolescence is also associated with initiation and escalation of Alcohol Use (AU), and adolescent AU has been proposed to produce physiological and neurobiological events that derail healthy EF development. However, support has been mixed, which may be due to (1) failure to consider co-occurring externalizing symptoms (including other drug use) and poor social adaptation, and (2) heterogeneity and psychometric limitations in EF measures. We aimed to clarify the AU-EF association by: (1) distinguishing general externalizing symptoms from specific symptoms (AU, aggression, drug use) using bifactor modeling, (2) testing prospective associations between general externalizing symptoms and specific symptoms, and task-general EF, as indexed by a well-validated computational modeling framework (diffusion decision model), and (3) examining indirect pathways from externalizing symptoms to deficits in task-general EF through poor social adaptation. A high-risk longitudinal sample (N = 919) from the Michigan Longitudinal Study was assessed at four time-points spanning early adolescence (10–13 years) to young adulthood (22–25). Results suggested a critical role of social adaptation within peer and school contexts in promoting healthy EF. There was no evidence that specific, neurotoxic effects of alcohol or drug use derailed task-general EF development. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Community-Based Medications First for Opioid Use Disorder - Care Utilization and Mortality Outcomes

Journal: Substance Abuse & Rehabilitation, 2024, doi: 10.2147 / SAR.S475807 Authors: Caleb J. Banta-Green, Mandy D. Owens, Jason R. Williams, Anthony S. Floyd, Wendy Williams-Gilbert, & Susan Kingston Abstract: Purpose: A large treatment gap exists for people who could benefit from medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD). People OUD accessing services in harm reduction and community-based organizations often have difficulty engaging in MOUD at opioid treatment programs and traditional health care settings. We conducted a study to test the impacts of a community-based medications first model of care in six Washington (WA) State communities that provided drop-in MOUD access. Participants and Methods: Participants included people newly prescribed MOUD. Settings included harm reduction and homeless services programs. A prospective cohort analysis tested the impacts of the intervention on MOUD and care utilization. Intervention impacts on mortality were tested via a synthetic comparison group analysis matching on demographics, MOUD history, and geography using WA State agency administrative data. Results: 825 people were enrolled in the study of whom 813 were matched to state records for care utilization and outcomes. Cohort analyses indicated significant increases for days’ supply of buprenorphine, months with any MOUD, and months with any buprenorphine for people previously on buprenorphine (all results p< 0.05). Months with an emergency department overdose did not change. Months with an inpatient hospital stay increased (p< 0.05). The annual death rate in the first year for the intervention group was 0.45% (3 out of 664) versus 2.2% (222 out of 9893) in the comparison group in the 12 months; a relative risk of 0.323 (95% CI 0.11– 0.94). Conclusion: Findings indicated a significant increase in MOUD for the intervention group and a lower mortality rate relative to the comparison group. The COVID-19 epidemic and rapid increase in non-pharmaceutical-fentanyl may have lessened the intervention impact as measured in the cohort analysis. Study findings support expanding access to a third model of low barrier MOUD care alongside opioid treatment programs and traditional health care settings. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

A Digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program for Adults with Alcohol Use Disorder: A Randomized Clinical Trial

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2024, doi:10.1001 / jamanetworkopen. 2024.35205 Authors: Brian D. Kiluk, Bryan Benitez, Elise E. DeVito, Tami L. Frankforter, Donna M. LaPaglia, Stephanie S. O’Malley, & Charla Nich Abstract: Importance: Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is an evidence-based treatment for alcohol use, yet patient access is limited and may be enhanced through digital therapeutics. Objective: To evaluate the efficacy of a digital CBT program (Computer-Based Training for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy [CBT4CBT]) or clinician-delivered CBT compared with standard treatment for reducing alcohol use. Design, Setting, and Participants: A 3-arm randomized clinical trial was conducted at outpatient substance use treatment facilities in Connecticut between February 14, 2017, and December 31, 2021, that included an 8-week treatment period with a 6-month follow-up period. Treatment-seeking adults were included who met criteria for current alcohol use disorder and reported drinking at least 14 (men) or 7 (women) drinks per week in the past month and were sufficiently stable for outpatient treatment. Interventions: Participants were randomly assigned to 1 of the following groups: (1) treatment as usual (TAU) consisting of weekly group or individual counseling, (2) CBT delivered weekly by trained and fidelity-monitored clinicians, or (3) web-based CBT plus brief weekly clinical monitoring. Main Outcomes and Measures: Rates of alcohol use were measured weekly during the treatment period and at 1-, 3-, and 6-month follow-up using the timeline follow-back method. The primary outcome was the percentage of days abstinent (PDA) from alcohol per month. Intention-to-treat analyses were conducted. Results: Of the 99 randomized participants (mean [SD] age, 45.5 [12.7]), 66 were male (66.7%); 39 identified as Black/African American (39.8%), 19 (19.2%) as Hispanic, and 47 (48.0%) as White. Mean (SD) rates of PDA from baseline to 6-month follow-up were 49.3% (27.8%) to 69.6% (34.4%) for TAU; 53.7% (29.8%) to 70.2% (35.1%) for CBT; and 47.6% (31.8%) to 82.6% (25.3%) for digital CBT. Results of random-effects regression showed a significant increase in PDA during the study period, with those assigned to digital CBT increasing PDA at a faster rate than TAU (t733 = 2.55; P = .01) and CBT (t733 = 3.36; P < .001). However, there was no statistically significant difference between treatment groups during the 8-week treatment period. Conclusions and Relevance: In this randomized clinical trial, while there was no significant difference between treatment groups during the 8-week treatment period, there was differential change between treatments during the 8-month study period that provides support for the efficacy of this digital CBT program. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Knowledge and Beliefs About Blunts Among Youth in the United States