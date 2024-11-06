Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Cannabis Use During Early Pregnancy Following Recreational Cannabis Legalization

Journal: JAMA Health Forum, 2024, doi:10.1001/.2024.3656 Authors: Kelly C. Young-Wolff, Natalie E. Slama, Lyndsay A. Avalos, Alisa A. Padon, Lynn D. Silver, Sara R. Adams, … Stacey E. Alexeeff Abstract: Importance: It is unknown whether state recreational cannabis legalization (RCL) is related to increased rates of prenatal cannabis use or whether RCL-related changes vary with cannabis screening methods or the local policy environment. Objective: To test whether RCL in California was associated with changes in prenatal cannabis use rates, whether changes were evident in both self-report and urine toxicology testing, and whether rates varied by local policies banning vs allowing adult-use retailers post-RCL. Design, Setting, and Participants: This population-based time-series study used data from pregnancies in Kaiser Permanente Northern California universally screened for cannabis use during early pregnancy by self-report and toxicology testing from January 1, 2012, to December 31, 2019. Analyses were conducted from September 2022 to August 2024. Exposures: California state RCL passage (November 9, 2016) and implementation of legal sales (January 1, 2018) were examined with a 1-month lag. Local policies allowing vs banning medical retailers pre-RCL and adult-use retailers post-RCL were also examined. Main Outcomes and Measures: Any prenatal cannabis use was based on screening at entrance to prenatal care (typically at 8-10 weeks’ gestation) and defined as (1) a positive urine toxicology test result or self-report, (2) a positive urine toxicology test result, or (3) self-report. Interrupted time series models were fit using Poisson regression, adjusting for age, race and ethnicity, and neighborhood deprivation index. Results: The sample of 300 993 pregnancies (236 327 unique individuals) comprised 25.9% Asian individuals, 6.4% Black individuals, 26.0% Hispanic individuals, 37.7% White individuals, and 4.1% individuals of other, multiple, or unknown race, with a mean (SD) age of 30.3 (5.4) years. Before RCL implementation, rates of prenatal cannabis use rose steadily from 4.5% in January 2012 to 7.1% in January 2018. There was no change in use rates at the time of RCL passage (level change rate ratio [RR], 1.03; 95% CI, 0.96-1.11) and a statistically significant increase in rates in the first month after RCL implementation, increasing to 8.6% in February 2018 (level change RR, 1.10; 95% CI, 1.04-1.16). Results were similar when defining prenatal cannabis use by (1) a toxicology test or (2) self-report. In local policy analyses, the post-RCL implementation increase in use was only found among those in jurisdictions allowing adult-use cannabis retailers (allowed RR, 1.21; 95% CI, 1.10-1.33; banned RR, 1.01; 95% CI, 0.93-1.10). Conclusions and Relevance: In this time-series study, RCL implementation in California was associated with an increase in rates of cannabis use during early pregnancy, defined by both self-report and toxicology testing, driven by individuals living in jurisdictions that allowed adult-use retailers. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Engagement in Substance Use Disorder Treatment After an Emergency Department Visit Among Persons at High Risk of Opioid Overdose: A Prediction Analysis

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence Report, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.dadr.2024. 100287 Authors: Fiona Bhondoekhan, Yu Li, Benjamin D. Hallowell, Linda Mahoney, Mackenzie M. Daly, Jamieson Goulet, … Brandon D. L. Marshall Abstract: Background: Certified peer recovery specialists (CPRS) and licensed clinical social workers (LCSWs) can facilitate substance use disorder (SUD) treatment engagement for emergency department (ED) patients at risk for overdose. Predictors of treatment engagement after such behavioral services are unknown. Methods: This secondary analysis included Rhode Island ED patients at high risk for opioid overdose participating in a randomized controlled trial comparing the effectiveness of CPRS and LCSWs services (2018–2021). SUD treatment engagement within 90 days post-discharge was identified using statewide administrative data. Potential predictors were obtained from baseline questionnaires. Classification and regression trees (CART) were used to identify predictors of treatment engagement. Results: In the ED, 323 and 325 participants received CPRS and LCSWs services, respectively, among whom 141 (43.7 %) and 137 (42.2 %) engaged in SUD treatment within 90 days post-discharge. For the CPRS group, predictors of treatment engagement included unhealthy alcohol use, prescription opioid or benzodiazepine use in past 6 months, and lifetime history of: unstable housing, barriers to treatment, bipolar disorder diagnosis, addiction treatment, and recovery services. In the LCSW group, predictors included health insurance, current pain, opioid overdose in past year, and lifetime history of anxiety disorder diagnosis and mental illness treatment. However, CART had low predictive accuracy (CPRS: 60.9 %, LCSW: 54.8 %). Conclusions: Among ED patients at high risk of opioid overdose receiving behavioral services, 90-day SUD treatment engagement was high. Sociobehavioral and clinical patient characteristics did not accurately predict treatment engagement. Behavioral services should be offered to all ED patients at high risk of opioid overdose. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Health Risks Associated with Adopting New-Generation Disposable Products Among Young Adults Who Use E-Cigarettes

Journal: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 2024, doi: 10.3390/ijerph21101375 Authors: Shuyao Ran, James J. Yang, Megan E. Piper, Hsien-Chang Lin, & Anne Buu Abstract: New-generation disposable e-cigarettes have become increasingly popular among young adults in the USA since the FDA’s partial flavor ban. This study aims to examine longitudinal changes in health risks among young adults who adopted these novel products, as well as the health effects of device types beyond the effects of other important e-cigarette characteristics. This study recruited e-cigarette users via voluntary response sampling from three college campuses in the USA to respond to four-wave online surveys conducted in four consecutive semesters. Among the participants who adopted disposables during the study, their health risks (dependence symptoms, respiratory symptoms, combustible tobacco use) and e-cigarette consumption characteristics (use frequency, nicotine concentration and flavors) before and after the adoption were compared using paired-sample t- or McNemar’s tests.

Generalized linear mixed models with a random intercept were conducted on data from the entire sample to investigate the effects of device type (tank, cartridge/pod, disposable) on health risks, controlling for other e-cigarette consumption characteristics.

The study sample of 650 e-cigarette users were, on average, 20 years old, with 49% being male, 70% being White, and 13% being Hispanic.

Adopting disposables may increase secondary dependence motives (t = 2.42, p < 0.05) and the use of higher levels of nicotine concentration (t = 2.09, p < 0.05) and sweet flavors (x2 = 22.53, p < 0.05) but decrease the number of times of vaping per day (t = −2.18, p < 0.05) and the use of menthol flavors (x2 = 4.57, p < 0.05). Tank use is associated with a higher level of primary dependence motives (b = 0.1998, p < 0.05) and a greater odds of using combustible tobacco (b = 0.4772, p < 0.05).

Although disposable use is not associated with the likelihood of using combustible tobacco, it is associated with higher levels of both primary (b = 0.2158, p < 0.05) and secondary (b = 0.2533, p < 0.05) dependence motives. It is not the device type, but rather the frequency of vaping, that affects respiratory symptoms (b = 0.0602, p < 0.05). The findings indicate that when young adults switch to disposables, their e-cigarette dependence and use of sweet-flavored e-liquids increase.

Even after controlling for use frequency, nicotine concentration and flavors, using disposables is related to not only instrumental motives that are influenced by psychological and environmental contexts but also heavy, automatic use that can operate without environmental cues.

Given the health risks associated with disposable e-cigarettes, more comprehensive tobacco product regulations that consider the impact of device types may be needed. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Interconnected Influence: Unraveling Purdue Pharmaceutical's Role in the Global Response to the Opioid Crisis

Journal: Journal of Substance Use & Addiction Treatment, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.drugpo. 2024.104604 Authors: Andrea Bowra, Amaya Perez-Brumer, Lisa Forman, & Jillian Clare Kohler Abstract: Background: The global pharmaceutical industry has a long history of prioritizing profits over public health through widespread practices such as price gouging, deceptive marketing, and fraud. A prominent example of this issue is the mislabeling and mass-marketing of OxyContin by Purdue Pharmaceuticals (Purdue) that catalyzed the opioid crises in and beyond the United States. Methods: Guided by Actor-Network Theory, this case study employs Visual Network Analysis to map the actors-networks involved in responding to the harms caused by Purdue. Data was generated from peer-reviewed and grey literature published between 2007 and 2022 (n = 40) and imported into Gephi visualization software where centrality metrics were applied. Results: A total of 39 actors and 99 relationships were visualized based on the relational thinking that actors who are heavily interconnected with others are rendered important. Centrality measures identified the socio-technical centrality of Purdue in influencing the response to the harms it caused. Purdue exerted influence through various avenues, most prominently through the creation and cooptation of pain advocacy groups, their close ties with United States elected officials, and through embedding pro-opioid messaging in international guidance documents. In doing so, Purdue was able to extend the reach and impact of their opioid promotion, while simultaneously limiting the capacity of regulatory bodies to pursue accountability and implement policies to mitigate opioid-related harms. Conclusion: This study advances understandings of the complex interplay between transnational pharmaceutical companies, global health systems, regulatory bodies, and public health. In doing so, we underscore the need for stronger regulation and increased transparency surrounding the interactions between pharma, patient groups, governments, and international organizations to better address and prevent future harms. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Cascade of Care for Substance Use and Mental Health Disorders for Justice-Involved Populations