Research News Roundup: May 1, 2025

Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome in Youth: Clinical Insights and Public Health Implications

Journal: International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health, 2025, doi: 10.3390/ijerph22040633 Authors: Jamie A. Seabrook, Morgan Seabrook, & Jason A. Gilliland Abstract: This review focuses on Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) in youth, a condition linked to chronic cannabis use and characterized by cyclic vomiting, abdominal pain, and dehydration. The objectives were to explore CHS progression in youth and its impact on health, and to assess current treatment strategies. There are the three distinct phases of CHS: prodromal, hyperemetic, and recovery. During the prodromal phase, individuals experience early morning nausea and discomfort, often mistakenly alleviated by continued cannabis use. The hyperemetic phase is marked by severe vomiting, dehydration, and complications like electrolyte imbalances, leading to potentially serious health risks. Temporary relief may be experienced through hot showers or baths. In the recovery phase, symptoms gradually resolve, and normal eating and bathing habits return. The review emphasizes the physical and psychological impacts of CHS on youth, highlighting the potential for misdiagnosis and the importance of early intervention. It stresses the need for targeted educational efforts in schools, healthcare settings, and public health campaigns to prevent delayed diagnosis and improve outcomes. Findings underscore the importance of increasing healthcare provider awareness and promoting preventive education. The review also advocates for further research into CHS pathophysiology to improve diagnostic and treatment protocols for young populations. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Buprenorphine Treatment in Pregnancy and Maternal-Infant Outcomes

Journal: JAMA Health Forum, 2025, doi: 10.1001/jamahealthforum .2025.1814 Authors: Sunaya R. Krishnapura, Elizabeth McNeer, Sarah F. Loch, Thomas Reese, Judith Dudley, Julia C. Phillippi, … Stephen W. Patrick Abstract: Importance: Opioid use disorder (OUD) in pregnancy has grown in the US. Buprenorphine, a medication to treat OUD, may improve pregnancy outcomes; however, most pregnant individuals do not receive it. Research evaluating buprenorphine use in pregnancy, its effects on the maternal-infant dyad, and in comparison to no treatment is limited. Objective: To determine if treatment with buprenorphine for opioid use disorder in pregnancy is associated with improved maternal and infant outcomes compared to no treatment among mothers with OUD. Design, setting, and participants: This retrospective cohort study included maternal-infant dyads continuously enrolled in the Tennessee Medicaid program from 20 weeks’ estimated gestational age to 6 weeks post partum between 2010 and 2021. Medicaid administrative was linked to birth and death certificates. Data analysis was conducted from April to October 2024. Exposure: Buprenorphine use during pregnancy. Main outcomes and measures: Adverse pregnancy outcomes included preterm birth, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admission, infant death, severe maternal morbidity (SMM), intensive care unit admission, and maternal death. Logistic regression and propensity scores with overlap weighting were used to calculate adjusted predicted probabilities for adverse outcomes. Results: Among 14 463 maternal-infant dyads, 7469 (51.6%) received buprenorphine treatment (median [IQR] maternal age, 27 [24-31] years). There was a statistically significant lower rate of adverse pregnancy outcomes among dyads treated with buprenorphine compared to untreated dyads (25.4% vs 30.8%; P < .001); the treatment group also had a lower rate of SMM events (5.4% vs 6.9%; P < .001), preterm births (14.1% vs 20.0%; P < .001), and NICU admissions (15.2% vs 17.2%; P = .001). In adjusted analyses, those with buprenorphine treatment had a 5.1 percentage point (pp; 95% CI, 3.5-6.7 pp) lower probability of any adverse outcomes, including a 1.2 pp (95% CI, 0.4-2.1 pp) lower probability of SMM, 1.7 pp (95% CI, 0.4-2.9 pp) lower probability of NICU admission, and 5.3 pp (95% CI, 4.0-6.6 pp) lower probability of preterm birth. The number needed to treat to avoid an adverse pregnancy outcome was 20. Conclusions and relevance: In this cohort study of pregnant individuals with OUD, buprenorphine treatment was associated with improved outcomes for the mother and infant, underscoring the need to improve access to treatment nationwide. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Covariates in Studies Examining Longitudinal Relationships Between Substance Use and Mental Health Problems Among Youth: A Meta-Epidemiologic Review

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2025, doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep. 2025.112665 Authors: Jillian Halladay, Steph Kershaw, Emma K. Devine, Lucinda Grummitt, Rachel Visontay, Samantha J. Lynch, … Tim Slade Abstract: Introduction: This meta-epidemiological review examines covariate selection and reporting practices in observational studies analyzing longitudinal relationships between youth substance use and mental health problems (internalizing and externalizing). Methods: Sixty-nine studies published in high-impact journals from 2018 to 2023 were included. Studies were included if they explored prospective relationships between substance use and mental health among youth (12-25 years) and used repeated measures designs. Data extraction focused on study characteristics, covariates and their selection methods, and reporting practices. Results: There were 574 covariates included across studies; 33 were included as moderators and 18 were included as mediators. At the study level, the most common covariate domains included demographics (90 % of included studies had at least one demographic, mostly sex), substance-related variables (67 %; mostly alcohol or smoking), internalizing symptoms (39 %; mostly depression), family-related variables (29 %; mostly parental substance use or mental illness), and externalizing symptoms (19 %; mostly conduct). 93 % of studies had unique sets of lower-order covariates. Across all studies (n = 69), only 35 % provided details for how, and why, all covariates were selected with only 12 % reporting selecting covariates a priori, and none being pre-registered. Only 60 % mentioned confounding and only 13 % mentioned risk of confounding in their conclusions. Conclusions: The findings highlight the need for improved covariate selection and reporting practices. Establishing a core set of covariates and adhering to standardized reporting guidelines would enhance the comparability and reliability of research findings in this field. Researchers can use this review to identify and justify the inclusion and exclusion of commonly reported covariates when analyzing relationships between youth substance use and mental health problems. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Oral Nicotine Pouches: Rising Popularity and State of the Science

Journal: Public Health Reports, 2025, doi: 10.1177/00333549251313668 Authors: Nicholas J. Felicione, Jenny E. Ozga, Alisha Eversole, Joy L. Hart, Alayna Tackett, Mary Hrywna, Matthew Halquist, & Cassandra A. Stanton Abstract: Nicotine pouches are noncombustible products that contain nicotine but no tobacco plant material. With rising popularity and increased media attention surrounding ZYN and other nicotine pouch brands, questions remain about whether empirical evidence exists on the public health effects of these products. This review highlights how nicotine pouches, including ZYN, are rising in appeal and prevalence of use, particularly among adolescents and young adults. The use of nicotine pouches is also more prevalent among people who use other tobacco products (vs those who do not), including electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), and some people report using nicotine pouches to help reduce or quit the use of e-cigarettes or combustible tobacco products. Nicotine pouches deliver amounts of nicotine similar to other tobacco products and do so at a rate similar to other oral nicotine products, including some US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved nicotine replacement therapies. In addition, nicotine pouches have the potential to be tobacco harm-reduction products if unintended harms can be minimized, although more research is needed to determine the health effect profile of nicotine pouches under naturalistic use conditions. Overall, additional research is needed to verify the results from industry-funded studies, further understand product characteristics that influence nicotine delivery and health effects, and translate findings to real-world use behaviors. This additional research could help determine whether nicotine pouches have a robust evidence base to meet the public health standard by which FDA evaluates new tobacco products. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

E-Cigarette and Cannabis Use Among Current and Recently Quit Smokers: Co-use and Co-cessation