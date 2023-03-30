Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Ecological Momentary Assessment of Heavy Episodic Drinking in the Early Postpartum Period: A Feasibility Study

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence Reports, 2023, doi: 10.1016/j.dadr.2023.100146 Authors: Sarah Dauber, Alexa Beacham, Allison West, Janardan Devkota, Kadjatu Barrie & Johannes Thrul Abstract: Background: Postpartum mothers are at heightened risk for heavy episodic drinking (HED). Research with this population is critical to developing acceptable and effective tailored interventions, but new mothers who use alcohol are often reluctant to engage in research due to stigma and fear of child removal. This study examined feasibility of recruitment and ecological momentary assessment (EMA) in early postpartum mothers with histories of HED. Methods: Participants were recruited via Facebook and Reddit and completed 14 days of EMA surveys. Base- line characteristics, recruitment feasibility, and EMA feasibility and acceptability were examined. Participants attended focus groups to further inform quantitative data. Results: Reddit yielded a larger proportion of eligible individuals than Facebook, and 86% of the final enrolled sample was recruited via Reddit. The average compliance rate of 75% is in line with other studies of similar populations. Half the sample reported alcohol use, and 78% reported the urge to drink at least once, supporting feasibility of EMA for collecting alcohol use data. Participants reported low burden and high acceptability of the study on both quantitative and qualitative measures. Baseline low maternal self-efficacy was associated with greater EMA compliance, and first-time mothers reported lower EMA burden compared to veteran mothers. College graduates, and participants with lower drinking refusal self-efficacy and greater alcohol severity were more likely to report alcohol use on EMA. Conclusions: Future studies should consider Reddit as a recruitment strategy. Findings generally support feasibility and acceptability of EMA to assess HED in postpartum mothers. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Longitudinal Transition Patterns of Tobacco Use among Youth and Young Adults Never Tobacco Product Users: Findings from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study, 2014-2019

Journal: Tobacco Use Insights, 2023, doi: 10.1177/1179173X231161314 Authors: Meagan A. Bluestein, Arnold E. Kuk, Melissa B. Harrell, Baojiang Chen, Emily T. Hébert & Adriana Pérez Abstract: Aims: To identify, visualize, and describe the prevalence of within-product patterns of tobacco use behaviors for e-cigarettes, cigarettes, and hookah (TP) by 3 age groups (ie, 12-14-year-old, 15-17-year-old, and 18-20-year-old) with U.S. nationally representative data. Methods: In 2014-2015, never users of each (TP) and age group were followed-up longitudinally between 2015-2019 using five transition states: non-susceptible to (TP) use, susceptible to (TP) use, ever (TP) use, past 30-day (TP) use, and discontinued past 30-day (TP) use. Sankey diagrams were used to graphically visualize patterns in tobacco use behaviors across time. Results: Among 12-14-year-old who were never users and susceptible to each TP from 2014-2017, 7% initiated ever e-cigarette use and 9.4% first reported past 30-day use by 2018-2019; 5.8% initiated ever cigarette use and 3% first reported past 30-day cigarette use by 2018-2019; and, 4.5% initiated ever hookah use and 1.0% first reported past 30-day hookah use by 2018-2019. Among 15-17-year-old who were never users and susceptible to each TP from 2014-2017, 4.2% initiated ever e-cigarette use and 9.0% first reported past 30-day use by 2018-2019; 4.5% initiated ever cigarette use and 3% first reported past 30-day cigarette use by 2018-2019; and, 4.5% initiated ever hookah use and 2.4% first reported past 30-day hookah use by 2018-2019. Among 18-20-year-old who were never users and susceptible to each TP from 2014-2017, 3.2% initiated ever e-cigarette use and 3.6% first reported past 30-day e-cigarette use by 2018-2019; 3.0% initiated ever cigarette use and 2.3% first reported past 30-day cigarette use; and, 2.8% initiated ever hookah use and 1.0% first reported past 30-day hookah use by 2018-2019. Conclusions: From 2014 to 2019, onset and progression of e-cigarette, cigarette, and hookah use occurred more frequently in 12-14 and 15-17-year-old than in young adults 18-20-year-old. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Association of Household Opioid Availability with Opioid Overdose

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2023, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.3385 Authors: Michelle A. Hendricks, Sanae El Ibrahimi, Grant A. Ritter, Diana Flores, Michael A. Fischer, Roger D. Weiss, Dagan A. Wright & Scott G. Weiner Abstract: Importance: Previous studies that examined the role of household opioid prescriptions in opioid overdose risk were limited to commercial claims, did not include fatal overdoses, and had limited inclusion of household prescription characteristics. Broader research is needed to expand understanding of the risk of overdose. Objective: To assess the role of household opioid availability and other household prescription factors associated with individuals’ odds of fatal or nonfatal opioid overdose. Design, Setting, and Participants: A retrospective cohort study assessing patient outcomes from January 1, 2015, through December 31, 2018, was conducted on adults in the Oregon Comprehensive Opioid Risk Registry database in households of at least 2 members. Data analysis was performed between October 16, 2020, and January 26, 2023. Exposures: Household opioid prescription availability and household prescription characteristics. Main Outcomes and Measures: Opioid overdoses were captured from insurance claims, death records, and hospital discharge data. Household opioid prescription availability and prescription characteristics for individuals and households were modeled as 6-month cumulative time-dependent measures, updated monthly. To assess the association between household prescription availability, household prescription characteristics, and overdose, multilevel logistic regression models were developed, adjusting for demographic, clinical, household, and prescription characteristics. Results: The sample included 1 691 856 individuals in 1 187 140 households, of which most were women (53.2%), White race (70.7%), living in metropolitan areas (75.8%), and having commercial insurance (51.8%), no Elixhauser comorbidities (69.5%), and no opioid prescription fills in the study period (57.0%). A total of 28 747 opioid overdose events were observed during the study period (0.0526 per 100 person-months). Relative to individuals without personal or household opioid fills, the odds of opioid-related overdose increased by 60% when another household member had an opioid fill in the past 6 months (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.60; 95% CI, 1.54-1.66) and were highest when both the individual and another household member had opioid fills in the preceding 6 months (aOR, 6.25; 95% CI, 6.09-6.40). Conclusions and Relevance: In this cohort study of adult Oregon residents in households of at least 2 members, the findings suggest that household prescription availability is associated with increased odds of opioid overdose for others in the household, even if they do not have their own opioid prescription. These findings underscore the importance of educating patients about proper opioid disposal and the risks of household opioids. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Purchasing under the Influence of Alcohol: The Impact of Hazardous and Harmful Patterns of Alcohol Consumption, Impulsivity, and Compulsive Buying

Journal: Psychological Reports, 2023, doi: 10.1177/00332941231164348 Authors: Richard J. Harnish, Nicole C. Ryerson & Piotr Tarka Abstract: The current research examined how hazardous and harmful patterns of alcohol consumption, problematic online shopping when drinking alcohol, impulsivity, and compulsive buying were associated with and predicted the frequency of making purchases while under the influence of alcohol. A sample of American adults between the ages of 25 and 64 who reported having at least one drink per week over the past 6 months were surveyed. Regression-based path modeling revealed for those who made online purchases while moderately intoxicated, hazardous and harmful patterns of drinking alcohol and, problematic online shopping when drinking alcohol, predicted the frequency of making purchases while intoxicated. For those who made online purchases while heavily intoxicated, hazardous and harmful patterns of drinking alcohol, impulsivity, problematic online shopping when drinking alcohol, and compulsive buying predicted the frequency of making purchases while intoxicated. We explain our findings by suggesting individuals engage in frequent drunk purchases because they are motivated to alleviate their negative mood states. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

