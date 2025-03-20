Research News Roundup: March 20, 2025

Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Lessons from the National Institutes of Health Innovation Corps Program: Defining Barriers to Developing and Commercializing Novel Solutions for Persons with Opioid Use Disorder

Journal: Addiction Science & Clinical Practice, 2025, doi.org/10.1186/ s13722-025-00554-1 Authors: Matthew P. Heshmatipour, Tyler M. Duvernay, Desislava Z. Hite, Eboo Versi, Michael P. Hite, David F. Reeser, … Milton L. Greenberg Abstract: Background: Translating innovative research advancements into commercially viable medical interventions presents well-known challenges. However, there is limited understanding of how specific patient, clinical, social, and legal complexities have further complicated and delayed the development of new and effective interventions for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD). We present the following case studies to provide introductory clinical, social, and business insights for researchers, medical professionals, and entrepreneurs who are considering or are currently developing medical. Methods: Four small business recipients of National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) small business grant funding collected a total of 416 customer discovery interviews during the 2021 National Institutes of Health (NIH) Innovation-Corps (I-Corps) program. Each business received funding to advance an OUD-specific innovation: therapeutics (2 companies), medical device (1 company), and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) (1 company). Interview participants included stakeholders from a variety of disciplines of Substance Use Disorders (SUD) healthcare including clinicians, first responders, policymakers, relevant manufacturers, business partners, advocacy groups, regulatory agencies, and insurance companies. Results: Agnostic to the type of product (therapeutic, device, or SaMD), several shared barriers were identified: (1) There is a lack of standardization across medical providers for managing patients with OUD, resulting in diverse implementation practices due to a fragmented healthcare policy; (2) Underlying Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) present unique challenges to medical care and contribute to poor outcomes in OUD; (3) Stigma thwarts adoption, implementation, and the development of innovative solutions; (4) Constantly evolving public health trends and legal policies impact development and access to OUD interventions. Conclusion: It is critical for innovators to have early interactions with the full range of OUD stakeholders to identify and quantify true unmet needs and to properly position development programs for commercial success. The NIH I-Corps program provides a framework to educate researchers to support their product design and development plans to increase the probability of a commercially successful outcome to address the ongoing opioid epidemic. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Value Signals Guiding Choices for Cannabis Versus Non-Drug Rewards in People Who Use Cannabis Near-Daily

Journal: Psychopharmacology, 2025, doi: 10.1007/s00213-025-06746-6 Will Lawn, Xuejun Hao, Anna B. Konova, Margaret Haney, Ziva D. Cooper, Nicholas Van Dam, Paul Glimcher, & Gillinder Bedi Abstract: Rationale: Despite the critical role of choice processes in substance use disorders, the neurobehavioral mechanisms guiding human decisions about drugs remain poorly understood. Objectives: We aimed to characterize the neural encoding of subjective value (SV) for cannabis versus non-drug rewards (snacks) in people who use cannabis on a near-daily/daily frequency (PWUCF) and assessed the impact of cannabis and snack stimuli (‘cues’) on SV encoding. Methods: Twenty-one non-treatment-seeking PWUCF (≥4 days/week; 1 female) participated in an inpatient, crossover experiment with four counterbalanced conditions: 1. neutral cues/cannabis choices; 2. cannabis cues/cannabis choices; 3. neutral cues/snack choices; and 4. snack cues/snack choices. In each condition, participants were exposed to cues before an fMRI scan during which they repeatedly chose between 0-6 cannabis puffs/snacks and a set monetary amount, with randomly-selected choices implemented. The SV signal was operationalized as the neural correlates of the strength of preference for cannabis/snack choices. fMRI data were analyzed for twenty participants. Results: Despite equivalent choice behavior, SV signals for cannabis, but not snacks, were observed in regions known to encode SV for various rewards (ventromedial prefrontal cortex, vmPFC; ventral striatum; dorsal posterior cingulate cortex, dPCC). SV encoding in vmPFC was stronger for cannabis than snacks. In the dPCC, the impact of cues on SV signals was moderated by reward type. Conclusions: PWUCF had expected neural value encoding for cannabis but disrupted non-drug SV encoding, despite equivalent choice behavior. This provides tentative support for theories that highlight dysregulated neural valuation of non-drug rewards as a hallmark of problematic cannabis use. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Treatment for Substance Use Disorder in Mothers of Young Children: A Systematic Review of Maternal Substance Use and Child Mental Health Outcomes

Journal: Addictive Behaviors, 2025, doi: 10.1016/j.addbeh.2024.108241 Authors: Kayla M. Joyce, Chantal P. Delaquis, Tia Alsaidi, Julia Sulymka, Alexandra Conway, Juanita Garcia, … Leslie E. Roos Abstract: Substance use disorders (SUD) in mothers of young children can negatively impact the family unit and promote the intergenerational cycle of mental health disorders. This systematic review aims to: 1) provide an overview of substance use treatments for mothers of young children (from birth to 5 years old); 2) synthesize findings on maternal substance use and child/maternal mental health outcomes; and 3) identify key treatment components. Database searches in Medline, PsycINFO, PubMED, and PsycARTICLES were conducted on May 7th, 2024. A total of 14, 916 articles were identified following duplicate removal. Articles were screened following PRISMA guidelines. Eight articles (n = 900) met inclusion criteria. Outcomes of interest included maternal substance use, child/maternal mental health, and treatment components. All studies indicated maternal substance use treatments were at least as, or more, effective in improving maternal substance use and child/maternal mental health outcomes compared to controls. Treatment components included: mother/family mental health, basic needs, parenting skills, occupation/education, operant conditioning, crisis management, and medical education. Operant conditioning was the only treatment component which appeared to positively impact maternal substance use outcomes; no other treatment components were associated with outcomes of interest. This review provides preliminary evidence highlighting the benefits of substance use treatments for mothers of young children on substance use and mental health outcomes. Future randomized controlled trials with harmonized outcome measures and qualitative data that identifies treatment needs of mothers with lived experience are crucial to evaluate maternal substance use treatments and improve treatment development. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Alcohol Use Disorder Medication Coverage and Utilization Management in Medicaid Managed Care Plans

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2025, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen .2025.0695 Authors: Maureen T. Stewart, Sage R. Feltus, Christina M. Andrews, Andrea Acevedo, Cindy Parks Thomas, Jeffrey Bratberg, … Rachel Sayko Adams Abstract: Importance: Evidence-based, patient-centered treatment for alcohol use disorder (AUD) can include pharmacotherapy with naltrexone, acamprosate, or disulfiram; however, these medications are rarely used. Medicaid managed care plans (MCPs) manage health services for nearly 80% of Medicaid enrollees and are the largest payer for addiction treatment services. Little is known about Medicaid MCP policies for AUD medications. Objectives: To describe Medicaid MCPs’ coverage and management of acamprosate, naltrexone, and disulfiram for AUD and examine associations of plan characteristics and state policies with medication coverage. Design, setting, and participants: In this cross-sectional study, a content analysis was performed of 2021 insurance benefit data for 241 comprehensive Medicaid MCPs in states using Medicaid managed care, as well as secondary sources. Data were analyzed from May to August 2024. Main outcomes and measures: Medicaid MCP-reported medication coverage and utilization management requirements (eg, prior authorization, quantity limit requirements) for acamprosate, disulfiram, and oral and injectable naltrexone together and for each medication separately. Independent variables included plan characteristics (profit status, market share) and the state policy environment in which plans are embedded (Section 1115 substance use disorder waiver, state-defined preferred drug list). Regressions examined associations of plan characteristics and state policies with medication coverage. Results: In this cross-sectional content analysis of 241 comprehensive Medicaid MCPs in 2021, 217 (90.0%) covered at least 1 medication for AUD: 132 (54.7%) covered acamprosate, 203 (84.2%) covered oral naltrexone, 175 (72.6%) covered injectable naltrexone, 152 (63.0%) covered disulfiram, and 103 (42.7%) covered all 4 medications. Prior authorization and quantity limits were rarely applied, except for injectable naltrexone, for which 75 plans (42.8%) imposed at least 1 of these utilization management requirements. Conclusions and relevance: This study suggests that efforts to expand AUD medication prescribing may be limited by gaps in health insurance coverage. Medicaid MCPs and states can support AUD medication utilization by covering these medications without applying utilization management strategies. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

