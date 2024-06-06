Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Affective Themes Related to Parenting Among Mothers in Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

Journal: Journal of Child and Family Studies, 2024, doi: 10.1007/s10826-024-02829-8 Authors: Anna L. Herriott, Brooke Davis, & Sydney L. Hans Abstract: This study examines the thematic content of four negative affective tones—frustration, anger, anxiety and guilt—expressed by mothers in treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) as they describe their relationships with their preschool-aged children. The sample included 150 African American women with children between 36 and 63 months of age (M = 48.5, SD = 7.4). The Working Model of the Child Interview was used to generate mothers’ narratives of their children and of themselves as parents. Transcripts were rated on the degree to which specific affective tones were present. Follow-up thematic analysis was conducted on transcripts where high levels of four affects were expressed: frustration (n = 13); anger (n = 6); guilt (n = 9); and anxiety (n = 7), with frustration and anger combined in the final analysis given overlap in content themes. The findings, which included mothers’ anger/frustration about their child’s challenging behavior; guilt about the impact of their substance misuse on the child; and anxiety about the child getting hurt or becoming ill, reflected mothers’ desires to be good parents. Some themes cut across multiple negative emotions, including managing child behavior, the consequences of substance misuse, and co-parenting with family members. Also underlying all the affective tones was a sense of powerlessness. The findings underscore the importance of providing supports for parents who are in treatment for SUD that center parents’ emotions. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

The Genetic Landscape of Substance Use Disorders

Journal: Molecular Psychiatry, 2024, doi: 10.1007/s10826-024-02829-8 Authors: Zachary F. Gerring, Jackson G. Thorp, Jorien L. Treur, Karin J. H. Verweij, & Eske M. Derks Abstract: Substance use disorders represent a significant public health concern with considerable socioeconomic implications worldwide. Twin and family-based studies have long established a heritable component underlying these disorders. In recent years, genome-wide association studies of large, broadly phenotyped samples have identified regions of the genome that harbour genetic risk variants associated with substance use disorders. These regions have enabled the discovery of putative causal genes and improved our understanding of genetic relationships among substance use disorders and other traits. Furthermore, the integration of these data with clinical information has yielded promising insights into how individuals respond to medications, allowing for the development of personalized treatment approaches based on an individual’s genetic profile. This review article provides an overview of recent advances in the genetics of substance use disorders and demonstrates how genetic data may be used to reduce the burden of disease and improve public health outcomes. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Alcohol-Related Deaths of US Health Care Workers

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2024, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.10248 Authors: Mark Olfson, Candace M. Cosgrove, Melanie M. Wall, & Carlos Blanco Abstract: Despite an increase in alcohol-related deaths in the US over the last 2 decades, little is known about alcohol-related mortality risks among physicians and other health care workers. Compared with non–health care workers, health care workers have increased drug overdose death risks. An occupational liability to substance use or to risks of painful injuries and access to controlled substances may explain these findings. Only the first hypothesis would contribute to an increased risk of alcohol-related mortality. We estimated risks for alcohol-related deaths among US health care workers compared with non–health care workers. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Colocating Syringe Services, COVID-19 Vaccination, and Infectious Disease Testing: Baltimore’s Experience

Journal: Health Affairs, 2024, doi: 10.1377/hlthaff.2024.00032 Authors: Omeid Heidari, Diane Meyer, Kelly Lowensen, Amita Patil, Katie J. O’Conor, Jessica LaRicci, Derrick Hunt, … Jason E. Farley Abstract: People who inject drugs face many challenges that contribute to poor health outcomes, including drug overdose, HIV, and hepatitis C infections. These conditions require high-quality prevention and treatment services. Syringe services programs are evidence-based harm reduction programs, and they have established track records with people who inject drugs, earning them deep trust within this population. In Baltimore, Maryland, although many syringe support services were limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, the health department’s syringe services programs remained operational, allowing for the continuation of harm reduction services, including naloxone distribution. This evaluation describes a collaborative effort to colocate infectious disease testing and COVID-19 vaccination with a syringe services program. Our evaluation demonstrated that colocation of important services with trusted community partners can facilitate engagement and is essential for service uptake. Maintaining adequate and consistent funding for these services is central to program success. Colocation of other services within syringe services programs, such as medications for opioid use disorder, wound care, and infectious disease treatment, would further expand health care access for people who inject drugs. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Imaging Neuroinflammation in Individuals with Substance Use Disorders