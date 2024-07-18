Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Prevalence and Correlates of Daily-Level Reasons Not To Drink among Young Adults Who Use Alcohol

Journal: Alcohol: Clinical and Experimental Research, 2024, doi.org/10.1111/acer.15349 Authors: Brooke J. Arterberry, Sarah J. Peterson, Ty S. Schepis, & Megan E. Patrick Abstract: Background: This study examined reasons not to drink in young adults in relation to demographics, alcohol use patterns, timing (weekend vs. weekday), and typical drinking motives. Methods: Young adults who reported past 30-day alcohol use and at least one nondrinking day (n = 614; mean age = 21.5 years ±0.53) completed a survey of alcohol-related measures (e.g., typical drinking motives) and up to 14 daily surveys that included 12 reasons not to drink assessed on nondrinking days. Multilevel logistic regressions were estimated for each reason not to drink and related covariates. Results: The most common reasons not to drink on a given day were “wasn’t interested in drinking” (83.4% of nondrinking days) and “didn’t want to get drunk” (81.8% of nondrinking days), with over 96% of participants endorsing each of these at least once. On days (11.6%; by 29.5% of participants) when another drug was used instead of alcohol, 81.8% used cannabis. Sex, race/ethnicity, weekend (vs. weekday), and drinking motives were differentially linked to reasons not to drink. Reporting high-intensity drinking (i.e., ≥10 drinking on a day) versus binge (5–9 drinks on a day) in the past 2 weeks was linked to “had a hangover recently” (odds ratio = 2.85) as a reason not to drink. Conclusions: Findings suggest that reasons not to drink reflect personal decisions and highlight ways to acknowledge situational barriers (e.g., saving money for food and essentials) that can be emphasized in brief interventions. Furthermore, reasons not to drink and alcohol motives may work in tandem within the motivational model to impact alcohol use behaviors. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Impact of Opioid Overdoses on US Life Expectancy and Years of Life Lost, by Demographic Group and Stimulant Co-Involvement: A Mortality Data Analysis from 2019 to 2022

Journal: The Lancet Regional Health: Americas, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.lana.2024.100813 Authors: Anne H. Hébert, & Alison L. Hill Abstract: Background: The United States’ opioid crisis is worsening, with the number of deaths reaching 81,806 in 2022 after more than tripling over the past decade. This study aimed to comprehensively characterize changes in burden of opioid overdose mortality in terms of life expectancy reduction and years of life lost between 2019 and 2022, including differential burden across demographic groups and the contribution of polysubstance use. Methods: Using life tables and counts for all-cause and opioid overdose deaths from the National Center for Health Statistics, we constructed cause-eliminated life tables to estimate mortality by age in the absence of opioid-related deaths. We calculated the loss in life expectancy at birth (LLE) and total years of life lost (YLL) due to opioid overdose deaths by state of residency, sex, racial/ethnic group, and co-involvement of cocaine and psychostimulants. Findings: Opioid-related deaths in the US led to an estimated 3.1 million years of life lost in 2022 (38 years per death), compared to 2.0 million years lost in 2019. Relative to a scenario with no opioid mortality, we estimate that opioid-related deaths reduced life expectancy nationally by 0.67 years in 2022 vs 0.52 years in 2019. This LLE worsened in all racial/ethnic groups during the study period: 0.76 y-0.96 y for white men, 0.36 y-0.55 y for white women, 0.59 y-1.1 y for Black men, 0.27 y-0.53 y for Black women, 0.31 y-0.82 y for Hispanic men, 0.19 y-0.31 y for Hispanic women, 0.62 y-1.5 y for American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) men, 0.43 y-1 y for AI/AN women, 0.09 y-0.2 y for Asian men, and 0.08 y-0.13 y for Asian women. Nearly all states experienced an increase in years of life lost (YLL) per capita from 2019 to 2022, with YLL more than doubling in 16 states. Cocaine or psychostimulants with abuse potential (incl. methamphetamines) were involved in half of all deaths and years of life lost in 2022, with substantial variation in the predominant drug class by state and racial/ethnic group. Interpretation: The burden of opioid-related mortality increased dramatically in the US between 2019 and 2022, coinciding with the period of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated disruptions to social, economic, and health systems. Opioid overdose deaths are an important contributor to decreasing US life expectancy, and Black, Hispanic, and Native Americans now experience mortality burdens approaching or exceeding white Americans. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Minority Stressors and Tobacco Use Among a US Sample of Sexual and Gender Minority Young Adults

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2024.111356 Authors: Wilson Figueroa, Emma Jankowski, Hayley Curran, Alysha C. Ennis, Tonia Poteat, Ethan Morgan, … Joanne G. Patterson Abstract: Introduction: Young adults who are sexual and gender minorities (SGM) are at the highest risk for tobacco initiation in young adulthood. Minority stress theory suggests that sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI)-based discrimination may contribute to nicotine and tobacco use disparities. Our study aimed to quantify the association between SOGI-based distal minority stressors and current tobacco use among SGM young adults living in the United States (US). Methods: Eligible participants-including young adults (aged 18-35 years old), who identified as SGM, and were currently residing in the US (N=1116) -were recruited via Prolific into an online survey. We applied stepwise binary regressions with backward selection to model the association between average past 30-day distal minority stress and current tobacco use (i.e., combustible cigarettes or e-cigarettes), controlling for perceived stress and sociodemographic covariates. We also tested interactions between minority stress and SGM status. Exploratory analyses assessed associations between minority stress and current tobacco use among YA, stratified by SGM subgroup. Results: A 1-unit increase in experiencing minority stress in the past 30-days was associated with 1.02 greater odds of current tobacco use among SGM young adults. No difference between SGM subgroups in this association was found. Examining stratified SGM subgroups, a 1-unit increase in minority stress was associated with 1.11 greater odds of current tobacco among transgender adults only. Conclusion: Distal minority stress is differentially associated with current tobacco use for transgender young adults, which suggests that tobacco prevention and cessation interventions may need tailoring for subgroups. Implications: This study details the influence of minority stress on current tobacco use among sexual and gender minority (SGM) young adults. Findings underscore the need for targeted and tailored approaches to tobacco control, wherein SGM young adults most at-risk are engaged in cessation interventions that address minority stress as a contributing factor to tobacco use and which support their resilience. To promote health equity, tobacco control must address the contexts that engender minority stress. Assessment of policy impacts on SGM tobacco use and the effectiveness of interventions disseminated within SGM-supportive and discriminatory policy environments are important next steps. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Assessing Experts' Perspectives on Challenges in Substance Misuse Prevention, Harm Reduction, and Treatment yo Shape Funding Priorities in New York State

Journal: Harm Reduction Journal, 2024, doi: 10.1186/s12954-024-01045-3 Authors: Aaron Hogue, Daniel J. Kruger, Hilary M. Kirk, Kenneth E. Leonard, Joshua J. Lynch, Nancy Nielsen, R. Lorraine Collins, … Brian M. Clemency Abstract: Background: Drug overdose is a leading cause of death and opioid-related deaths increased by more than 300% from 2010 to 2020 in New York State. Experts holding a range of senior leadership positions from across New York State were asked to identify the greatest challenges in substance misuse prevention, harm reduction, and treatment continuum of care. Expert input was used to shape funding priorities. Method: Individual semi-structured interviews of sixteen experts were conducted in April and May 2023. Experts included academics, medical directors, leaders of substance misuse service agencies, administrators of a state agency, a county mental health commissioner, the president of a pharmacy chain, and a senior vice president of an addiction-related national non-profit. Zoom interviews were conducted individually by an experienced qualitative interviewer and were recorded, transcribed, and coded for content. An initial report, with the results of the interviews organized by thematic content, was reviewed by the research team and emailed to the expert interviewees for feedback. Results: The research team identified five major themes: 1. Siloed and fragmented care delivery systems; 2. Need for a skilled workforce; 3. Attitudes towards addiction (stigma); 4. Limitations in treatment access; and 5. Social and drug related environmental factors. Most experts identified challenges in each major theme; over three-quarters identified issues related to siloed and fragmented systems and the need for a skilled workforce. Each expert mentioned more than one theme, three experts mentioned all five themes and six experts mentioned four themes. Conclusions: Research, educational, and programmatic agendas should focus on identified topics as a means of improving the lives of patients at risk for or suffering from substance use-related disorders. The results of this project informed funding of pilot interventions designed to address the identified care challenges. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Associations Between Mental Health and Substance Use Treatment and Alcohol Use Progression and Recovery among US Women Drinkers