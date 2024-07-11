Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Systematic Review of Treatment Completion Rates and Correlates among Young People Accessing Alcohol and other Drug Treatment

Journal: Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2024.111376 Authors: Megan Wells, Peter J. Kelly, Davina Robson, Chloe Haynes, Emma Hatton, & Briony Larance Abstract: Background and aims: Treatment completion is associated with improved alcohol and other drug (AOD) treatment outcomes. Unfortunately, treatment disengagement is common, particularly among young people. We reviewed and synthesised research on AOD treatment completion and/or early disengagement among young people. Methods: We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of studies reporting on completion rates and/or early disengagement from psychosocial AOD treatment among adolescents and young adults. An overall estimated treatment completion rate was calculated using inverse-variance random effects meta-analysis, and random-effects meta-regression was used to identify between-study level moderators of completion rate. We completed a narrative review summarising literature on early treatment disengagement and within-study level correlates of treatment completion. Study quality was assessed using the EPHPP. Results: Of the 6158 studies screened, we retained 410 for full text review and included 98 studies in the review. Treatment completion rates were reported in 88 studies, and early disengagement rates were reported in 13. The estimated overall treatment completion rate was 59 % (95 % CI=57–61 %), with experimental studies reporting higher rates of completion than observational studies. There was limited evidence for demographic or substance-related correlates of treatment completion. Contingency management was associated with increased completion rates, as was family-based intervention. Conclusions: Disengagement from AOD treatment among youth populations is common and contributes to poor treatment outcomes. Existing research has yielded little consensus on the factors associated with treatment completion. The use of contingency management strategies and involving family/social supports in treatment were identified as potential avenues for promoting ongoing treatment engagement. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Concurrent Use of Tobacco and Cannabis and Internalizing and Externalizing Problems in US Youths

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2024, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.19976 Authors: Vuong V. Do, Pamela M. Ling, Benjamin W. Chaffee, & Nhung Nguyen Abstract: Importance: Little is known about whether concurrent use of tobacco and cannabis is associated with higher or lower levels of mental health problems than use of either substance alone among youths. Objective: To examine the association between concurrent use of tobacco and cannabis and mental health problems in a national sample of US youths. Design, setting, and participants: This cross-sectional study analyzed publicly available wave 6 data within the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study, a nationally representative cohort study of US youths aged 14 to 17 years, collected from March to November 2021. This analysis used wave 6 single-wave weights to obtain statistically valid estimates for cross-sectional analyses generalizable to the wave 4 cohort sample. Data were analyzed from November 15, 2023, to April 20, 2024. Exposure: Past 30-day use of any tobacco and cannabis products was self-reported and categorized into 4 exclusive patterns: concurrent, tobacco only, cannabis only, and nonuse. Main outcomes and measures: Self-reported past-year internalizing and externalizing mental health problems were measured using the modified version of the Global Appraisal of Individual Needs-Short Screener and separately categorized into 3 levels: low (0-1 symptoms), moderate (2-3 symptoms), and high (≥4 symptoms). Results: A total of 5585 youths were included in the study, with a weighted proportion of 51.3% being male and 72.5% aged 15 to 17 years. In terms of race and ethnicity, 1606 youths (25.7%) were Hispanic, 626 (12.7%) were non-Hispanic Black, 2481 (50.5%) were non-Hispanic White, and 555 (11.0%) were non-Hispanic other. The prevalence of concurrent use (3.4% [95% CI, 2.9%-4.0%]) was comparable to tobacco-only use (3.9% [95% CI, 3.2%-4.6%]), but greater than cannabis-only use (2.5% [95% CI, 2.1%-2.9%]). High levels of internalizing and externalizing problems were most common for the concurrent use group (internalizing: 47.4% [95% CI, 39.2%-55.9%]; externalizing: 61.6% [95% CI, 54.1%-68.7%]), followed by the cannabis-only use group (internalizing: 44.8% [95% CI, 35.7%-54.1%]; externalizing: 48.5% [95% CI, 39.1%-57.9%]), the tobacco-only use group (internalizing: 41.4% [95% CI, 33.7%-49.5%]; externalizing: 46.3% [95% CI, 38.3%-54.5%]), and the nonuse group (internalizing: 22.4% [95% CI, 21.1%-23.8%]; externalizing: 30.4% [95% CI, 28.9%-31.9%]). After controlling for covariates in ordinal logistic regression models, concurrent use of tobacco and cannabis was associated with greater odds of reporting higher levels of externalizing problems compared with tobacco-only use (adjusted odds ratio [AOR], 1.83 [95% CI, 1.15-2.91]) and cannabis-only use (AOR, 1.85 [95% CI, 1.11-3.06]). However, there were no statistically significant differences in the odds of internalizing problems between concurrent use and use of tobacco or cannabis alone. Conclusions and relevance: In this cross-sectional study of the PATH Study wave 6 youth data, concurrent use of tobacco and cannabis was linked to higher levels of externalizing mental health problems than use of single substances, indicating a potential need to combine mental health support with tobacco and cannabis cessation interventions for youths. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Rural and Urban Differences in Marijuana Use Following Passages of Medical Marijuana Laws

Journal: Public Health, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.puhe.2024.05.036 Authors: E. Morgan, & C. Dyar Abstract: Introduction: Understanding differences in post-legalization patterns of marijuana between rural and urban environments has the potential to go a long way towards targeting intervention efforts aimed at reducing marijuana use disorders. Methods: Data come from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH, 2015-2019, N = 210,392). Survey-weighted multivariable linear and logistic regression analyses were used to assess the relationship between key marijuana-related variables and the status of medical marijuana use in each state with interaction terms for rural versus urban status. Results: Among the entire sample, the prevalence of marijuana abuse and dependence were 0.7% and 1.8%, respectively. Among marijuana users, the average number of days on which marijuana was used was 131.3 (SD = 136.3) days. Those living in states with legalized medical marijuana reported use on a greater number of days (B = 10.69; 95% CI: 5.26, 16.13) with frequency of use increasing as rurality increased, compared to a core based statistical area (CBSA) of ≥1 million: a CBSA of <1 million residents (B = 23.02; 95% CI: 17.38, 28.66) and non-CBSA (B = 37.62; 95% CI: 22.66, 52.58). We also observed lower odds of driving under the influence of marijuana in states where medical marijuana was legal (aOR = 0.86; 95% CI: 0.77, 0.95). Conclusion: We observed an increase in the frequency of marijuana use and a decrease in driving under the influence of marijuana in states with legalized medical marijuana use relative to those states where it remained illegal. We also observed key moderation based on rural-urban status. This body of results suggests that problematic marijuana use may be on the rise following the legalization of marijuana use, but also that corresponding protective attitudes exist. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Associations of Educational and Marketing Messages with Beliefs about Nicotine and Reduced Nicotine Cigarettes

Journal: Preventive Medicine, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.ypmed.2024.108056 Authors: Melissa Mercincavage, Olivia A. Wackowski, Andrea C. Johnson, William J. Young, Andy S. L. Tan, Cristine D. Delnevo, Andrew A. Strasser, & Andrea C. Villanti Abstract: Introduction: Widespread misperceptions about nicotine may have unintended effects on public health. We examined associations between existing messages about nicotine or tobacco and beliefs about nicotine and reduced nicotine cigarettes (RNC). Methods: 2962 U.S. 18-45-year-olds were randomized in a May 2022 web-based survey to view one of 26 text-based messages about tobacco or nicotine from three sources: ongoing research (n = 8), messages authorized by FDA for VLN cigarettes (n = 6), and FDA’s “From Plant to Product to Puff” campaign (n = 12); six messages from FDA’s campaign did not reference nicotine and were treated as the reference source. Analyses examined associations between messages, grouped by source and individually, with beliefs about nicotine and RNC addictiveness and harms. Results: Relative to FDA messages that did not reference nicotine, all message sources were associated with greater odds of a correct belief about nicotine (Odds Ratios [ORs] = 1.40-1.87, p’s < 0.01); VLN messages were associated with greater correct beliefs about RNC addictiveness (b = 0.23, p < .05). No campaign produced greater correct beliefs about RNC harms. At the individual level, only five messages were associated with a correct belief about nicotine (ORs = 2.12-2.56, p-values < .01), and one with correct beliefs about RNC harms (b = 1.09, p < .05), vs. the reference message. Conclusions: Few existing messages improved understanding of the risks of nicotine separately from the risks of combustible products. Communication research is needed to promote greater public understanding of nicotine while minimizing unintended effects on nicotine and tobacco use. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Knowledge, Attitudes, and Beliefs About Opioid Use Disorder Treatment in Primary Care