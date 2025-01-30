Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Brain Function Outcomes of Recent and Lifetime Cannabis Use

Journal: JAMA Network Open. 2025, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen .2024.57069 Authors: Joshua L. Gowin, Jarrod M. Ellingson, Hollis C. Karoly, Peter Manza, Megan Ross, Matthew E. Sloan, Jody L. Tanabe, & Nora D. Volkow Abstract: Importance: Cannabis use has increased globally, but its effects on brain function are not fully known, highlighting the need to better determine recent and long-term brain activation outcomes of cannabis use. Objective: To examine the association of lifetime history of heavy cannabis use and recent cannabis use with brain activation across a range of brain functions in a large sample of young adults in the US. Design, Setting, and Participants: This cross-sectional study used data (2017 release) from the Human Connectome Project (collected between August 2012 and 2015). Young adults (aged 22-36 years) with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), urine toxicology, and cannabis use data were included in the analysis. Data were analyzed from January 31 to July 30, 2024. Exposures: History of heavy cannabis use was assessed using the Semi-Structured Assessment for the Genetics of Alcoholism, with variables for lifetime history and diagnosis of cannabis dependence. Individuals were grouped as heavy lifetime cannabis users if they had greater than 1000 uses, as moderate users if they had 10 to 999 uses, and as nonusers if they had fewer than 10 uses. Participants provided urine samples on the day of scanning to assess recent use. Diagnosis of cannabis dependence (per Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fourth Edition criteria) was also included. Main Outcomes and Measures: Brain activation was assessed during each of the 7 tasks administered during the functional MRI session (working memory, reward, emotion, language, motor, relational assessment, and theory of mind). Mean activation from regions associated with the primary contrast for each task was used. The primary analysis was a linear mixed-effects regression model (one model per task) examining the association of lifetime cannabis and recent cannabis use on the mean brain activation value. Results: The sample comprised 1003 adults (mean [SD] age, 28.7 [3.7] years; 470 men [46.9%] and 533 women [53.1%]). A total of 63 participants were Asian (6.3%), 137 were Black (13.7%), and 762 were White (76.0%). For lifetime history criteria, 88 participants (8.8%) were classified as heavy cannabis users, 179 (17.8%) as moderate users, and 736 (73.4%) as nonusers. Heavy lifetime use (Cohen d = −0.28 [95% CI, −0.50 to −0.06]; false discovery rate corrected P = .02) was associated with lower activation on the working memory task. Regions associated with a history of heavy use included the anterior insula, medial prefrontal cortex, and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. Recent cannabis use was associated with poorer performance and lower brain activation in the working memory and motor tasks, but the associations between recent use and brain activation did not survive false discovery rate correction. No other tasks were associated with lifetime history of heavy use, recent use, or dependence diagnosis. Conclusions and Relevance: In this study of young adults, lifetime history of heavy cannabis use was associated with lower brain activation during a working memory task. These findings identify negative outcomes associated with heavy lifetime cannabis use and working memory in healthy young adults that may be long lasting. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Substance Use Recovery Needs Among College Students Seeking Recovery Services: A Thematic Qualitative Analysis

Journal: Addiction Science & Clinical Practice, 2025, doi: 10.1186/s13722-024-00518-x Authors: Lindsey M. Nichols, Tiffany B. Brown, Angela Allmendinger, Emily A. Hennessy, & Emily E. Tanner-Smith Abstract: Background: College students who are in recovery from substance use disorders face challenges related to abstaining from substance use, finding supportive social networks, and achieving their academic goals. These students may therefore seek out various recovery supports at their institutions to meet their needs and goals. Methods: This study analyzed previously collected data to explore themes related to students’ experiences of recovery, including their recovery needs and challenges while also attending college. We conducted qualitative thematic analysis of written responses to open-ended prompts posed to 92 college students from one university (47% female; M age = 21.5 years, SD = 5.6) who participated in a larger parent study of Collegiate Recovery Programs in the United States. We used a phenomenological approach to guide the current study, to characterize the meaning and experience within the shared phenomenon of recovery processes among college students. Results: Two broad categories emerged, representing nine total themes that were coded: (a) intrapersonal factors: recovery-specific challenges, self-care and coping, mental and behavioral health, life challenges, and personal motivations and attributes; and (b) interpersonal/social factors: 12-step recovery supports, external supports and community, college environment, and relationships with others. Conclusions: Findings offer insight into barriers and facilitators to recovery among colleges students and are discussed in terms of their implications for primary stakeholders at institutions of higher education to support college students in substance use recovery. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Resting State Functional Connectivity of the Default Mode Network During Opioid Use and Cessation in Treatment-Seeking Persons

Journal: European Journal of Neuroscience, 2025, doi: 10.1111/ejn.16656 Authors: Jade Dandurand, Michael Stein, Britni Surprenant, Somin Kim, Heidi Sarles-Whittlesey, Kristin Grimone, Debra Herman, Ana M. Abrantes, & Lawrence H. Sweet Abstract: Resting-state functional connectivity analyses have been used to examine synchrony in neural networks in substance use disorders (SUDs), with the default mode network (DMN) one of the most studied. Prior research has generally found less DMN synchrony during use and greater synchrony during cessation, although little research has utilized this method with opioid use. This study examined resting brain activity in treatment-seeking persons who use opioids at two points-when using opioids and when opioid-free-to determine whether the DMN exhibits different levels of connectivity during opioid use and cessation and whether differences in connectivity predict subsequent relapse. The sample included 11 participants who met DSM-5 criteria for opioid use disorder and initiated buprenorphine treatment following fMRI scans that were approximately 3 days apart. Results showed greater functional connectivity in the DMN and the rIFG of the salience network (SN) when participants were abstaining than when actively using opioids. These changes in connectivity predicted 76.2% of the variance in withdrawal symptom severity, with the DMN nodes accounting for an additional 30.9%. Findings warrant further longitudinal exploration of the role of DMN connectivity and its interactions with other networks in relation to abstinence and withdrawal status and examination of its utility as a prognostic marker of cessation or relapse. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Individual and Familial Risk and Promotive Factors for Substance Use Among Multiracial American Young Adults

Journal: Substance Use & Misuse, 2025, doi: 10.1080/10826084.2024 .2440385 Authors: Annabelle L. Atkin, Andrew M. Subica, Tessa Nalven, & N. Keita Christophe Abstract: Background: Multiracial American adults have the highest rates of binge drinking and illicit drug use of all racial groups, yet little is known about the risk and promotive factors that contribute to their substance use. Objectives: This study examines how individual factors (i.e., shifting racial expressions, perceived racial ambiguity, creating third space, self-esteem, depression) and family cohesion relate to substance use among 574 Multiracial young adults in the United States (Mage = 19.87). Results: Findings suggested that Multiracial young adults who reported higher scores on perceived racial ambiguity, self-esteem, and depression had a higher likelihood of drinking to feel drunk and binge drinking, while more family cohesion with their first primary caregiver was associated with a lower likelihood of drinking to feel drunk. Perceived racial ambiguity was also associated with a higher likelihood of illicit drug use, while family cohesion with their second primary caregiver was associated with a lower likelihood of illicit drug use. Multiracial young adults with White ancestry were more likely to drink to feel drunk than Multiple Minority Multiracials, but there were no differences between groups in binge drinking or illicit drug use. Conclusions: In sum, the unique racialized experiences, mental health, and family relationships of Multiracial Americans may play a role in substance use. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Psychological Distress in Adolescence and Later Economic and Health Outcomes in the United States Population: A Retrospective and Modeling Study