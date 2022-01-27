Research News Roundup: January 27, 2022

Prevalence of Opioid Use Disorder and Other Substance Use among Adolescents and Young Adults in Medicaid/CHIP, 2015–2019

Journal: Journal of Child & Adolescent Substance Abuse, 2022, doi: 10.1080/1067828X.2021.2015733 Authors: Victoria Lynch, Lisa Clemans-Cope & Emma Winiski Abstract: Among adolescents (ages 12–17) and young adults (ages 18–25) enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), 0.5% of adolescents had opioid use disorder (OUD), 3.0% had other risky opioid use, 3.4% had another substance use disorder, and 21.6% used other substances without disorder. Compared to adolescents, the prevalence of OUD and other risky opioid use was about 3 and 2 times higher among young adult enrollees, among whom 1.6% had OUD and 5.8% had other risky opioid use. Among young adults, 8.6% had another SUD and 61.8% used other substances without disorder. Prevalence of OUD or other risky opioid use was substantially higher among Medicaid-enrolled youth with other substance use or health risk factors including more than double among those with fair or poor health, more than 3 times higher among those with heavy alcohol use, and more than 1.5 times higher among those with a major depressive episode. Results underscore the need to take a whole person approach to addressing risks for OUD. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Maternal Cannabis Use Is Associated with Suppression of Immune Gene Networks in Placenta and Increased Anxiety Phenotypes in Offspring

Journal: PNAS, 2021, doi: 10.1073/pnas.2106115118 Authors: Gregory Rompala, Yoko Nomura & Yasmin L. Hurd Abstract: While cannabis is among the most used recreational drugs during pregnancy, the impact of maternal cannabis use (mCB) on fetal and child development remains unclear. Here, we assessed the effects of mCB on psychosocial and physiological measures in young children along with the potential relevance of the in utero environment reflected in the placental transcriptome. Children (∼3 to 6 y) were assessed for hair hormone levels, neurobehavioral traits on the Behavioral Assessment System for Children (BASC-2) survey, and heart rate variability (HRV) at rest and during auditory startle. For a subset of children with behavioral assessments, placental specimens collected at birth were processed for RNA sequencing. Hair hormone analysis revealed increased cortisol levels in mCB children. In addition, mCB was associated with greater anxiety, aggression, and hyperactivity. Children with mCB also showed a reduction in the high-frequency component of HRV at baseline, reflecting reduced vagal tone. In the placenta, there was reduced expression of many genes involved in immune system function including type I interferon, neutrophil, and cytokine-signaling pathways. Finally, several of these mCB-linked immune genes organized into coexpression networks that correlated with child anxiety and hyperactivity. Overall, our findings reveal a relationship between mCB and immune response gene networks in the placenta as a potential mediator of risk for anxiety-related problems in early childhood. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Implementing the Federal Smoke-Free Public Housing Policy in New York City: Understanding Challenges and Opportunities for Improving Policy Impact

Journal: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 2021, doi: 10.3390/ijerph182312565 Authors: Nan Jiang, Emily Gill, Lorna E. Thorpe, Erin S. Rogers, Cora de Leon, Elle Anastasiou, Sue A. Kaplan & Donna Shelley Abstract: In 2018, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development required public housing authorities to implement a smoke-free housing (SFH) policy that included individual apartments. We analyzed the policy implementation process in the New York City Public Housing Authority (NYCHA). From June–November 2019, we conducted 9 focus groups with 64 NYCHA residents (smokers and nonsmokers), 8 key informant interviews with NYCHA staff and resident association leaders, and repeated surveys with a cohort of 130 nonsmoking households pre- and 12-month post policy. One year post policy implementation, participants reported widespread smoking violations and multi-level factors impeding policy implementation. These included the shared belief among residents and staff that the policy overreached by “telling people what to do in their own apartments”. This hindered compliance and enforcement efforts. Inconsistent enforcement of illegal marijuana use, staff smoking violations, and a lack of accountability for other pressing housing issues created the perception that smokers were being unfairly targeted, as did the lack of smoking cessation resources. Resident support for the policy remained unchanged but satisfaction with enforcement declined (60.1% vs. 48.8%, p = 0.047). We identified multilevel contextual factors that are influencing SFH policy implementation. Findings can inform the design of strategies to optimize policy implementation. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Examining Cannabis, Tobacco, and Vaping Discourse on Reddit: An Exploratory Approach Using Natural Language Processing

Journal: Frontiers in Public Health, 2022, doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2021.738513 Authors: Ryzen Benson, Mengke Hu, Annie T. Chen, Shu-Hong Zhu & Mike Conway Abstract: Background: Perceptions of tobacco, cannabis, and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) are continually evolving in the United States. Exploring these characteristics through user generated text sources may provide novel insights into product use behavior that are challenging to identify using survey-based methods. The objective of this study was to compare the topics frequently discussed among Reddit members in cannabis, tobacco, and ENDS-specific subreddits. Methods: We collected 643,070 posts on the social media site Reddit between January 2013 and December 2018. We developed and validated an annotation scheme, achieving a high level of agreement among annotators. We then manually coded a subset of 2,630 posts for their content with relation to experiences and use of the three products of interest, and further developed word cloud representations of the words contained in these posts. Finally, we applied Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) topic modeling to the 643,070 posts to identify emerging themes related to cannabis, tobacco, and ENDS products being discussed on Reddit. Results: Our manual annotation process yielded 2,148 (81.6%) posts that contained a mention(s) of either cannabis, tobacco, or ENDS with 1,537 (71.5%) of these posts mentioning cannabis, 421 (19.5%) mentioning ENDS, and 264 (12.2%) mentioning tobacco. In cannabis-specific subreddits, personal experiences with cannabis, cannabis legislation, health effects of cannabis use, methods and forms of cannabis, and the cultivation of cannabis were commonly discussed topics. The discussion in tobacco-specific subreddits often focused on the discussion of brands and types of combustible tobacco, as well as smoking cessation experiences and advice. In ENDS-specific subreddits, topics often included ENDS accessories and parts, flavors and nicotine solutions, procurement of ENDS, and the use of ENDS for smoking cessation. Conclusion: Our findings highlight the posting and participation patterns of Reddit members in cannabis, tobacco, and ENDS-specific subreddits and provide novel insights into aspects of personal use regarding these products. These findings complement epidemiologic study designs and highlight the potential of using specific subreddits to explore personal experiences with cannabis, ENDS, and tobacco products. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Unsubstantiated Health Claims for COVID-19 Infections Are Led by Cannabidiol: Return of Snake Oil Medicine