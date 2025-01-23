Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Cannabis Use Characteristics and Associations with Problematic Use Outcomes, Quitting-Related Factors, and Mental Health Among US Young Adults

Journal: Substance Abuse Treatment, Prevention, and Policy, 2025, doi: 10.1186/s13011-025-00634-0 Authors: Carla J. Berg, Cassidy R. LoParco, Katelyn F. Romm, Yuxian Cui, Darcey M. McCready, Yan Wang, … Patricia A. Cavazos-Rehg Abstract: Objective: Given the changes in trends of cannabis use (e.g., product types), this study examined latent classes of young adult use and associations with use-related outcomes. Methods: We analyzed 2023 survey data among 4,031 US young adults (Mage=26.29, 59.4% female, 19.0% Hispanic, 13.5% Black, 13.6% Asian). Among those reporting past-month use (48.8%), latent class analysis (LCA) indicators included: days used (1–5; 6–20; 21–30), use/day (1; 2–4; ≥5), and type usually used (herb/flower; edibles; oils/vape; concentrates/other). Multivariable regressions examined class in relation to problematic use, quitting-related factors, and mental health, controlling for sociodemographics and state non-medical cannabis laws. Results: LCA identified 4 classes of cannabis use frequency and types used: ‘infrequent-herb/edibles’ (41.4%), ‘frequent-herb’ (16.8%), ‘moderate-herb’ (28.0%), and ‘moderate-oil/other’ (13.8%). In multivariable analyses (referent group: ‘moderate-herb’ class), ‘frequent-herb’ reported less problematic use (B=-0.18, 95%CI=-0.30, -0.07), while ‘moderate-oil/other’ reported greater (B = 0.39, 95%CI = 0.27, 0.51). ‘Infrequent-herb/edibles’ had lower odds of driving post-use of cannabis (aOR = 0.28, 95%CI = 0.22, 0.37) and cannabis/alcohol (aOR = 0.52, 95%CI = 0.35, 0.76), whereas ‘frequent-herb’ (aOR = 1.52, 95%CI = 1.02, 2.28) and ‘moderate-oil/other’ (aOR = 3.98, 95%CI = 2.72, 5.82) reported greater odds of driving post-cannabis/alcohol use. ‘Moderate-oil/other’ reported higher quitting importance (B = 0.59, 95%CI = 0.17, 1.01), while ‘frequent-herb’ reported lower (B=-0.33, 95%CI=-0.99, -0.18). ‘Infrequent-herb/edibles’ reported higher quitting confidence (B = 0.56, 95%CI = 0.20, 0.92), whereas ‘frequent-herb’ (B=-1.01, 95%CI=-1.45, -0.57) and ‘moderate-oil/other’ (B=-1.27, 95%CI=-1.74, -0.81) reported lower. ‘Infrequent-herb/edibles’ reported fewer mental health symptoms (B=-0.55, 95%CI=-0.93, -0.17), while ‘moderate-oil/other’ reported more (B = 1.03, 95%CI = 0.53, 1.52). Conclusions: Preventing frequent and moderate use of cannabis, particularly of oils/concentrates, is crucial given the potential negative implications for problematic use, quitting, and mental health. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Impact of Exposure to Opioids in Pregnancy on Offspring Developmental Outcomes in the Preschool Years: An Umbrella Review

Journal: BMJ Paediatrics Open, 2025, doi: 10.1136/bmjpo-2024-003058 Authors: Senga Robertson, Thomas Hughes, James Boardman, Alison McFadden, Anne Whittaker, & Louise Marryat Abstract: Background: Early child development sets the course for optimal outcomes across life. Increasing numbers of children worldwide are exposed to opioids in pregnancy and frequently live in environments associated with adverse developmental outcomes. Although multiple systematic reviews have been published in this area, they use different exposures and different types of outcomes. This umbrella review aims to bring together these systematic reviews to provide a comprehensive overview of the evidence around the association between prenatal opioid exposure and preschool developmental outcomes. Methods: PubMed, MedLine, PsycInfo and Google Scholar were searched up to July 2024. Eligible studies were systematic reviews, meta-analyses or scoping reviews exploring prenatal opioid exposure (illicit opioids and prescribed treatments for opioid dependence) and developmental outcomes up to age 5. Reviews were screened by two authors. Quality assessment was undertaken using the Joanna Briggs Institute checklist for umbrella reviews. Degree of overlap was examined. Due to heterogeneity within the sample, no meta-analyses were undertaken and results were synthesised narratively. Results: 11 reviews were included containing 478 individual papers. The overlap was slight (corrected cover area=5%). Developmental outcomes associated with prenatal opioid exposure included visual function, motor skills, externalising problems and language difficulties. No conclusive evidence was available for cognitive development or internalising symptoms. In cognitive, and motor, skills, findings differed by age, with later preschool findings being weaker. Authors frequently highlighted issues with poor quality research in the original studies, including small sample sizes and lack of controlling for confounding. Conclusions: Multiple areas of child development were associated with prenatal opioid exposure; however, evidence was weak. Robust research, with larger sample sizes and adequate accounting for confounding, is needed to provide accurate information for women of childbearing age and practitioners to guide policy and ensure that appropriate funding, support and follow-up are in place. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Journal: Alcohol Research: Current Reviews (ARCR), 2025, doi: 10.35946/arcr.v45.1.01 Authors: Ellicott C. Matthay, Ariana N. Gobaud, Charles C. Branas, Katherine M. Keyes, Brita Roy, & Magdalena Cerdá Abstract: Background: Firearm violence remains a leading cause of death and injury in the United States. Prior research supports that alcohol exposures, including individual-level alcohol use and alcohol control policies, are modifiable risk factors for firearm violence, yet additional research is needed to support prevention efforts. Objectives: This scoping review aims to update a prior 2016 systematic review on the links between alcohol exposure and firearm violence to examine whether current studies indicate causal links between alcohol use, alcohol interventions, and firearm violence-related outcomes. Eligibility Criteria: Following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses Extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR) guidelines, a comprehensive search of published studies was conducted, replicating the search strategy of the prior review but focusing on studies published since 2015. The review included published studies of humans, conducted in general populations of any age, gender, or racial/ethnic group, that examined the relationship between an alcohol-related exposure and an outcome involving firearm violence or risks for firearm violence. Excluded were small studies restricted to special populations, forensic or other technical studies, non-original research articles such as reviews, and studies that relied solely on descriptive statistics or did not adjust for confounders. Sources of Evidence: The review included published studies indexed in PubMed, Web of Science, and Scopus. Eligible articles were published on or after January 1, 2015. The latest search was conducted on December 15, 2023. Charting Methods: Using a structured data collection instrument, data were extracted on the characteristics of each study, including the dimension of alcohol exposure, the dimension of firearm violence, study population, study design, statistical analysis, source of funding, main findings, and whether effect measure modification was assessed and, if so, along what dimensions. Two authors independently conducted title/abstract screening, full-text screening, and data extraction until achieving 95% agreement, with discrepancies resolved through discussion. Results: The search yielded 797 studies. Of these, 754 were excluded and 43 met the final inclusion criteria. Studies addressed a range of alcohol exposures and firearm violence-related outcomes, primarily with crosssectional study designs; 40% considered effect measure modification by any population characteristic. Findings from the 21 studies examining the relationship of individual-level alcohol use or alcohol use disorder (AUD) with firearm ownership, access, unsafe storage, or carrying indicated a strong and consistent positive association. Seven studies examined associations of individual-level alcohol use or AUD with firearm injury or death; these also indicated a pattern of positive associations, but the magnitude and precision of the estimates varied. Eight studies examined the impact of neighborhood proximity or density of alcohol outlets and found mixed results that were context- and study design-dependent. Two studies linked prior alcohol-related offenses to increased risk of firearm suicide and perpetration of violent firearm crimes among a large cohort of people who purchased handguns, and two studies linked policies prohibiting firearm access among individuals with a history of alcohol-related offenses to reductions in firearm homicide and suicide. Finally, four studies examined alcohol control policies and found that greater restrictiveness was generally associated with reductions in firearm homicide or firearm suicide. Conclusions: Findings from this scoping review continue to support a causal relationship between alcohol exposures and firearm violence that extends beyond acute alcohol use to include AUD and alcohol-related policies. Policies controlling the availability of alcohol and prohibiting firearm access among individuals with alcohol-related offense histories show promise for the prevention of firearm violence. Additional research examining differential impacts by population subgroup, alcohol use among perpetrators of firearm violence, policies restricting alcohol outlet density, and randomized or quasi-experimental study designs with longitudinal follow-up would further support inferences to inform prevention efforts. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

