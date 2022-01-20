Research News Roundup: January 20, 2022

Concurrent Use of E-Cigarettes and Cannabis and Associated COVID-19 Symptoms, Testing, and Diagnosis among Student E-Cigarette Users at Four U.S. Universities

Journal: Addictive Behaviors, 2022, doi: 10.1016/j.addbeh.2021.107170. Authors: Ashley L. Merianos, Alex M. Russell, E. Melinda Mahabee-Gittens, Adam E. Barry, Meng Yang & Hsien-Chang Lin Abstract: Introduction: This investigation assessed whether current (past 30-day) electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) and cannabis use was associated with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptomatology, testing, and diagnosis among college student e-cigarette users. Methods: Participants were 18–26-year-old college student e-cigarette users attending four geographically diverse, large U.S. public universities during October-December 2020 (N = 800). Multivariable logistic regression models explored associations between exclusive e-cigarette use and concurrent e-cigarette and cannabis use and COVID-19 symptoms, testing, and diagnosis. Models controlled for demographics, university site, and current use of combustible cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. Results: Over half of student e-cigarette users (52.0%) concurrently used cannabis. Compared to exclusive e-cigarette users, concurrent e-cigarette and cannabis users were 3.53 times more likely (95%CI = 1.96–6.36) to report COVID-19 symptoms, after adjusting for the covariates. Compared to infrequent exclusive e-cigarette users, infrequent concurrent users (AOR = 4.72, 95%CI = 1.31–17.00), intermediate concurrent users (AOR = 5.10, 95%CI = 1.37–18.97), and frequent concurrent users (AOR = 7.44, 95%CI = 2.06–26.84) were at increased odds of reporting COVID-19 symptoms. Compared to exclusive e-cigarette users, concurrent e-cigarette and cannabis users were 1.85 times more likely (95%CI = 1.15–2.98) to report a COVID-19 diagnosis. Intermediate concurrent users (AOR = 2.88, 95%CI = 1.13–7.35) and frequent concurrent users (AOR = 3.22, 95%CI = 1.32–7.87) were at increased odds of reporting a COVID-19 diagnosis, compared to infrequent exclusive e-cigarette users. Conclusions: Concurrent use of e-cigarettes and cannabis may be an underlying risk factor of COVID-19 symptomatology and diagnosis, with more pronounced odds found among intermediate and frequent users. Results highlight the need to educate students about the impacts of e-cigarette and cannabis use on respiratory, immune, and overall health. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2022, doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.42676 Authors: Danielle R. Fine, Kirsten A. Dickins, Logan D. Adams, Denise De Las Nueces, Karen Weinstock, Joseph Wright, Jessie M. Gaeta & Travis P. Baggett Abstract: Importance: Despite high rates of drug overdose death among people experiencing homelessness, patterns in drug overdose mortality, including the types of drugs implicated in overdose deaths, remain understudied in this population. Objective: To describe the patterns in drug overdose mortality among a large cohort of people experiencing homelessness in Boston vs the general adult population of Massachusetts and to evaluate the types of drugs implicated in overdose deaths over a continuous 16-year period of observation. Design, Setting, and Participants: This cohort study analyzed adults aged 18 years or older who received care at Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program (BHCHP) between January 1, 2003, and December 31, 2017. Individuals were followed up from the date of their initial BHCHP encounter during the study period until the date of death or December 31, 2018. Data were analyzed from December 1, 2020, to June 6, 2021. Main Outcomes and Measures: Drug overdose deaths and the types of drugs involved in each overdose death were ascertained by linking the BHCHP cohort to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health death records. Results: In this cohort of 60 092 adults experiencing homelessness (mean [SD] age at entry, 40.4 [13.1] years; 38 084 men [63.4%]), 7130 individuals died by the end of the study period. A total of 1727 individuals (24.2%) died of a drug overdose. Of the drug overdose decedents, 456 were female (26.4%), 194 were Black (11.2%), 202 were Latinx (11.7%), and 1185 were White (68.6%) individuals, and the mean (SD) age at death was 43.7 (10.8) years. The age- and sex-standardized drug overdose mortality rate in the BHCHP cohort was 278.9 (95% CI, 266.1-292.3) deaths per 100 000 person-years, which was 12 times higher than the Massachusetts adult population. Opioids were involved in 91.0% of all drug overdose deaths. Between 2013 and 2018, the synthetic opioid mortality rate increased from 21.6 to 327.0 deaths per 100 000 person-years. Between 2004 and 2018, the opioid-only overdose mortality rate decreased from 117.2 to 102.4 deaths per 100 000 person-years, whereas the opioid-involved polysubstance mortality rate increased from 44.0 to 237.8 deaths per 100 000 person-years. Among opioid-involved polysubstance overdose deaths, cocaine-plus-opioid was the most common substance combination implicated throughout the study period, with Black individuals having the highest proportion of cocaine-plus-opioid involvement in death (0.72 vs 0.62 in Latinx and 0.53 in White individuals; P < .001). Conclusions and Relevance: In this cohort study of people experiencing homelessness, drug overdose accounted for 1 in 4 deaths, with synthetic opioid and polysubstance involvement becoming predominant contributors to mortality in recent years. These findings emphasize the importance of increasing access to evidence-based opioid overdose prevention strategies and opioid use disorder treatment among people experiencing homelessness, while highlighting the need to address both intentional and unintentional polysubstance use in this population. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Journal: Implementation Science, 2022, doi: 10.1186/s13012-021-01182-4 Authors: Erika L. Crable, Allyn Benintendi, David K. Jones, Alexander Y. Walley, Jacqueline Milton Hicks & Mari-Lynn Drainoni Abstract: Background: Despite the important upstream impact policy has on population health outcomes, few studies in implementation science in health have examined implementation processes and strategies used to translate state and federal policies into accessible services in the community. This study examines the policy implementation strategies and experiences of Medicaid programs in three US states that responded to a federal prompt to improve access to evidence-based practice (EBP) substance use disorder (SUD) treatment. Methods: Three US state Medicaid programs implementing American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) Criteria-driven SUD services under Section 1115 waiver authority were used as cases. We conducted 44 semi-structured interviews with Medicaid staff, providers and health systems partners in California, Virginia, and West Virginia. Interviews were triangulated with document review of state readiness and implementation plans. The Exploration, Preparation, Implementation, Sustainment Framework (EPIS) guided qualitative theme analysis. The Expert Recommendations for Implementing Change and Specify It criteria were used to create a taxonomy of policy implementation strategies used by policymakers to promote providers’ uptake of statewide EBP SUD care continuums. Results: Four themes describe states’ experiences and outcomes implementing a complex EBP SUD treatment policy directive: (1) Medicaid agencies adapted their inner/outer contexts to align with EBPs and adapted EBPs to fit their local context; (2) enhanced financial reimbursement arrangements were inadequate bridging factors to achieve statewide adoption of new SUD services; (3) despite trainings, service providers and managed care organizations demonstrated poor fidelity to the ASAM Criteria; and (4) successful policy adoption at the state level did not guarantee service providers’ uptake of EBPs. States used 29 implementation strategies to implement EBP SUD care continuums. Implementation strategies were used in the Exploration (n=6), Preparation (n=10), Implementation (n=19), and Sustainment (n=6) phases, and primarily focused on developing stakeholder interrelationships, evaluative and iterative approaches, and financing. Conclusions: This study enhances our understanding of statewide policy implementation outcomes in low-resource, public healthcare settings. Themes highlight the need for additional pre-implementation and sustainment focused implementation strategies. The taxonomy of detailed policy implementation strategies employed by policymakers across states should be tested in future policy implementation research. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Journal: Journal of Eating Disorders, 2021, doi: 10.1186/s40337-021-00516-3 Authors: Daniel J. Devoe, Gina Dimitropoulos, Alida Anderson, Anees Bahji, Jordyn Flanagan, Andrea Soumbasis, Scott B. Patten, Tom Lange & Georgios Paslakis Abstract: Aim: Individuals with anorexia nervosa (AN) often present with substance use and substance use disorders (SUDs). However, the prevalence of substance use and SUDs in AN has not been studied in-depth, especially the differences in the prevalence of SUDs between AN types [e.g., AN-R (restrictive type) and AN-BP (binge-eating/purge type]. Therefore, this systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to assess the prevalence of SUDs and substance use in AN samples. Method: Systematic database searches of the peer-reviewed literature were conducted in the following online databases: MEDLINE, PsycINFO, Embase, and CINAHL from inception to January 2021. We restricted review eligibility to peer-reviewed research studies reporting the prevalence for either SUDs or substance use in individuals with AN. Random-effects meta-analyses using Freeman–Tukey double arcsine transformations were performed on eligible studies to estimate pooled proportions and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Results: Fifty-two studies met the inclusion criteria, including 14,695 individuals identified as having AN (mean age: 22.82 years). Random pooled estimates showed that substance use disorders had a 16% prevalence in those with AN (AN-BP = 18% vs. AN-R = 7%). Drug abuse/dependence disorders had a prevalence of 7% in AN (AN-BP = 9% vs. AN-R = 5%). In studies that looked at specific abuse/dependence disorders, there was a 10% prevalence of alcohol abuse/dependence in AN (AN-BP = 15% vs. AN-R = 3%) and a 6% prevalence of cannabis abuse/dependence (AN-BP = 4% vs. AN-R = 0%). In addition, in terms of substance use, there was a 37% prevalence for caffeine use, 29% prevalence for alcohol use, 25% for tobacco use, and 14% for cannabis use in individuals with AN. Conclusion: This is the most comprehensive meta-analysis on the comorbid prevalence of SUDs and substance use in persons with AN, with an overall pooled prevalence of 16%. Comorbid SUDs, including drugs, alcohol, and cannabis, were all more common in AN-BP compared to AN-R throughout. Therefore, clinicians should be aware of the high prevalence of SUD comorbidity and substance use in individuals with AN. Finally, clinicians should consider screening for SUDs and integrating treatments that target SUDs in individuals with AN. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

