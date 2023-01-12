Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

The Association between Early Onset of Alcohol, Smokeless Tobacco and Marijuana Use with Adult Binge Drinking in United States

Journal: Scientific Reports, 2023, doi: 10.1038/s41598-023-27571-x Authors: Zheng Dai & Kesheng Wang Abstract: Binge drinking is a deadly pattern of excessive alcohol use that is associated with multiple diseases in the United States. To date, little is known about the associations between the early onset of substance use and other factors with the severity of adult binge drinking. The 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health data was used to identify binge drinking (binary and in number of days in the past month). Age at onset was categorized into four groups as 1–12, 13–14, 15–17, or beyond 18. Weighted multivariate logistic regression and Poisson regression analyses were performed to examine the associations between early onset of alcohol, smokeless tobacco, and marijuana use with binge drinking. The severity of binge drinking was statistically significantly associated with substance use (4.15 days in a month), early onset of alcohol, smokeless tobacco, and marijuana use (2.15–4.93 days, all p-values < 0.0001), after accounting for the covariates. Past year substance use disorder is strongly associated with binge drinking. The severity of adult binge drinking is significantly associated with early onset of substance use including alcohol, smokeless tobacco, and marijuana. Continued efforts are warranted to improve substance use prevention and treatment tailored for adolescents and youths to prevent development of adult binge drinking. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

A Case-Control Study Comparing Rates and Diagnoses of Hospital Readmission in Infants Affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome

Journal: The Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine, 2023, doi: 10.1080/14767058.2022.2162820 Authors: Elizabeth Salt, Amanda Wiggins, Abigail Pick ,Henrietta Bada, Christina Howard, Melissa Currie & Mary Kay Rayens Abstract: Objective: Rates of neonatal abstinence syndrome/neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NAS/NOWS), a withdrawal syndrome from opioids and other substances resulting from intrauterine exposure, have been increasing exponentially in the U.S. To improve health outcomes, it is important to understand population health risks, including rehospitalization and related diagnoses, using current data. This study will compare and describe the rates of rehospitalization, the demographic characteristics and the rehospitalization diagnoses and age at diagnosis between the infants affected by NAS/NOWS to those sampled who were unaffected. This study will also describe the frequency of NAS/NOWS births per year along with a yearly comparison of readmissions in those affected by NAS/NOWS to those who were not (2016–2020). Methods: Health claims data were used to conduct a case/control study. Diagnosis codes for neonatal withdrawal syndrome/NAS/NOWS (P04.49 or P96.1 and P96.1 alone) from 1 October 2015 to 1 June 2021 were extracted, and controls were case-matched based on month/year of birth. Rehospitalizations following birth and the related diagnoses were described and grouped using the Agency of Healthcare Research Quality Clinical Classifications Software Refined Frequency distribution. The chi-square test of association and generalized estimating equation modeling were used for data analysis. Results: Infants affected by NAS/NOWS are 2.7 times more likely to have a rehospitalization. White, non-Hispanic neonates (OR = 1.5; p = .007) and those infants residing in rural areas (OR = 1.9; p < .001) were disproportionately affected. We identified a host of admission diagnoses with increased prevalence in infants affected by NAS/NOWS when compared to those who were not affected (e.g. infectious diseases, feeding disorders). Conclusions: Infants with NAS/NOWS are at increased risk of rehospitalization with a host of diagnoses, and specific demographic groups (White, rural) are more highly affected. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Cross-Sectional Online Survey of Clinicians' Knowledge, Attitudes and Challenges to Screening and Counselling Adolescents and Young Adults for Substance Use

Journal: BMJ Open, 2022, doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2021-059019 Authors: Anu L. Gorukanti, Kim S. Kimminau, Hilary A. Tindle, Jonathan D. Klein, Julie Gorzkowski, Kristen Kaseeska, Raabiah Ali & Lavisha Singh Abstract: Objective: To examine adolescent healthcare clinicians’ self-reported screening practices as well as their knowledge, attitudes, comfort level and challenges with screening and counselling adolescents and young adults (AYA) for cigarette, e-cigarette, alcohol, marijuana, hookah and blunt use. Design: A 2016 cross-sectional survey. Setting: Academic departments and community-based internal medicine, family medicine and paediatrics practices. Participants: Adolescent healthcare clinicians (N=771) from 12 US medical schools and respondents to national surveys. Of the participants, 36% indicated male, 64% female, mean age was 44 years (SD=12.3); 12.3% of participants identified as Asian, 73.7% as white, 4.8% as black, 4.2% as Hispanic and 3.8% as other. Primary and Secondary Outcome Measures: Survey items queried clinicians about knowledge, attitudes, comfort level, self-efficacy and challenges with screening and counselling AYA patients about marijuana, blunts, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, hookah and alcohol. Results: Participants were asked what percentage of their 10-17 years old patients they screened for substance use. The median number of physicians reported screening 100% of their patients for cigarette (1st, 3rd quartiles; 80, 100) and alcohol use (75, 100) and 99.5% for marijuana use (50,100); for e-cigarettes, participants reported screening half of their patients and 0.0% (0, 50), (0, 75)) reported screening for hookah and blunts, respectively. On average (median), clinicians estimated that 15.0% of all 10-17 years old patients smoked cigarettes, 10.0% used e-cigarettes, 20.0% used marijuana, 25.0% drank alcohol and 5.0% used hookah or blunts, respectively; yet they estimated lower than national rates of use of each product for their own patients. Clinicians reported greater comfort discussing cigarettes and alcohol with patients and less comfort discussing e-cigarettes, hookah, marijuana and blunts. Conclusions: This study identified low rates of screening and counselling AYA patients for use of e-cigarettes, hookahs and blunts by adolescent healthcare clinicians and points to potential missed opportunities to improve prevention efforts. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Eating Disorders and Substance Use: Examining Associations among US College Students

Journal: International Journal of Eating Disorders, 2023, doi: 10.1002/eat.23892 Authors: Fares Qeadan, Kevin English, Amy Luke & Jamie Egbert Abstract: Objective: To investigate associations between reported eating disorder (ED) diagnosis and substance use disorder (SUD) diagnosis, substance misuse, and illicit drug use among US college students. Method: Data consisting of n = 414,299 students’ responses to the National College Health Assessment survey conducted by the American College Health Association between fall 2015 and spring 2019 were utilized for this study. Unadjusted and adjusted odds ratios were used to determine the association of reported ED diagnosis with reported SUD diagnosis, misuse of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana, cocaine/methamphetamine, sedatives, hallucinogens, opiates, inhalants, MDMA, and other club drugs, as well as illicit use of prescription pain killers, prescription sedatives, and prescription stimulants. A sensitivity analysis investigating associations between reported anorexia nervosa (AN), bulimia nervosa (BN), and each substance use outcome was also conducted. Results: Among all in our analytic cohort, 7.15% reported receiving an ED diagnosis or being treated for an ED in the last 12 months. Students with ED indications were significantly more likely to report each of the substance use outcomes investigated in this study, including SUD diagnosis (aOR: 7.43; 95% CI: 6.98, 7.92; p < .0001), opiate misuse (aOR: 8.35; 95% CI: 7.38, 9.45; p < .0001), and misuse of other club drugs (aOR: 10.37; 95% CI: 9.10, 11.81; p < .0001) than peers without reported EDs. Both AN and BN were associated with an increased likelihood of SUD diagnosis. Discussion: These findings demonstrate strong associations between EDs and the most extensive list of substance use outcomes explored in the context of college setting ED research to date. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Adverse Childhood Experiences Are Associated with Increased Overdose Risk in Predominately Latinx Adults Seeking Treatment for Substance Use Disorders