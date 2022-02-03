Research News Roundup: February 3, 2022

Dopamine, Behavior, and Addiction

Journal: Journal of Biomedical Science, 2021, doi: 10.1186/s12929-021-00779-7 Authors: Roy A. Wise & Chloe J. Jordan Abstract: Addictive drugs are habit-forming. Addiction is a learned behavior; repeated exposure to addictive drugs can stamp in learning. Dopamine-depleted or dopamine-deleted animals have only unlearned reflexes; they lack learned seeking and learned avoidance. Burst-firing of dopamine neurons enables learning—long-term potentiation (LTP)—of search and avoidance responses. It sets the stage for learning that occurs between glutamatergic sensory inputs and GABAergic motor-related outputs of the striatum; this learning establishes the ability to search and avoid. Independent of burst-firing, the rate of single-spiking—or “pacemaker firing”—of dopaminergic neurons mediates motivational arousal. Motivational arousal increases during need states and its level determines the responsiveness of the animal to established predictive stimuli. Addictive drugs, while usually not serving as an external stimulus, have varying abilities to activate the dopamine system; the comparative abilities of different addictive drugs to facilitate LTP is something that might be studied in the future. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Journal: Journal of Adolescent Health, 2022, doi: 10.1016/j.jadohealth.2021.11.006 Authors: Megan E. Patrick, Michael J. Parks, Anne M. Fairlie, Noah T. Kreski, Katherine M. Keyes & Richard Miech Abstract: Purpose: To examine predictors of using substances to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, including pandemic-related isolation, stress, economic hardship, demographics, and prepandemic substance use.

Methods: A U.S. national sample (N = 1,244) was followed from the 12th grade in Spring 2019 to Fall 2020 (M = 19.6 years) when young adults were asked about their use of marijuana, vaping, drinking, and other drugs to cope. Results: In Fall 2020, 15.7% reported using marijuana, 8.9% increased vaping, and 8.2% increased drinking to cope with social distancing and isolation. In multivariable analyses controlling for demographics and prepandemic substance use, COVID-related isolation was associated with marijuana use (odds ratio = 1.31, 95% confidence interval = 1.06–1.63) and economic hardship with increased drinking (odds ratio = 1.39, 95% confidence interval = 1.01–1.92). There were few demographic differences. Most (>80%) who reported COVID-related substance use coping used that substance before pandemic. Discussion: Young people reported using substances to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, especially if they reported prepandemic use. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2022, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.44955 Authors: Kathryn Hawk, Ryan McCormack, E. Jennifer Edelman, et al Abstract: Importance: Emergency departments (EDs) are increasingly initiating treatment for patients with untreated opioid use disorder (OUD) and linking them to ongoing addiction care. To our knowledge, patient perspectives related to their ED visit have not been characterized and may influence their access to and interest in OUD treatment. Objective: To assess the experiences and perspectives regarding ED-initiated health care and OUD treatment among US patients with untreated OUD seen in the ED. Design, Setting, and Participants: This qualitative study, conducted as part of 2 studies (Project ED Health and ED-CONNECT), included individuals with untreated OUD who were recruited during an ED visit in EDs at 4 urban academic centers, 1 public safety net hospital, and 1 rural critical access hospital in 5 disparate US regions. Focus groups were conducted between June 2018 and January 2019. Main Outcomes and Measures: Data collection and thematic analysis were grounded in the Promoting Action on Research Implementation in Health Services (PARIHS) implementation science framework with evidence (perspectives on ED care), context (ED), and facilitation (what is needed to promote change) elements. Results: A total of 31 individuals (mean [SD] age, 43.4 [11.0] years) participated in 6 focus groups. Twenty participants (64.5%) identified as male and most 13 (41.9%) as White; 17 (54.8%) reported being unemployed. Themes related to evidence included patients’ experience of stigma and perceived minimization of their pain and medical problems by ED staff. Themes about context included the ED not being seen as a source of OUD treatment initiation and patient readiness to initiate treatment being multifaceted, time sensitive, and related to internal and external patient factors. Themes related to facilitation of improved care of patients with OUD seen in the ED included a need for on-demand treatment and ED staff training. Conclusions and Relevance: In this qualitative study, patients with OUD reported feeling stigmatized and minimized when accessing care in the ED and identified several opportunities to improve care. The findings suggest that strategies to address stigma, acknowledge and treat pain, and provide ED staff training should be implemented to improve ED care for patients with OUD and enhance access to life-saving treatment. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Journal: International Journal of Environmental Research & Public Health, 2022, doi: 10.3390/ijerph19010022 Authors: Jessica M. Rath, Siobhan N. Perks, Donna M. Vallone, Alexis A. Barton, Daniel K. Stephens, Bethany Simard & Elizabeth C. Hair Abstract: The US opioid epidemic is a serious public health problem. Rates of opioid misuse and dependence are highest for young adults ages 18–25. Prevention strategies that reduce prescription opioid misuse while decreasing stigma around dependence and treatment are critical components of addressing the epidemic. The Truth About Opioids, a mass media public education campaign, was designed to prevent opioid misuse and dependence among young adults. This study examined the intervention’s effectiveness to shift opioid-related knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs within targeted designated market areas (DMAs) over time. A sample of young adults (N = 1434) in DMAs with varying levels of media exposure was surveyed at baseline (June–September 2019) and post-intervention (July–August 2020). Logistic regression assessed associations between campaign awareness and campaign-targeted knowledge and attitudes, controlling for baseline variables. Those with any awareness had significantly higher odds of campaign-targeted opioid-related knowledge (versus no awareness) (low awareness OR = 1.52 (95% CI: 1.04, 2.24); high awareness OR = 2.47 (95% CI: 1.58, 3.87)). Those with campaign awareness were also more likely to report lower levels of opioid-related stigma and higher intentions to share information and talk to a friend about the epidemic. Mass media public education campaigns can help influence young adults’ opioid-related knowledge and attitudes. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

