Cigar, Pipe, and Smokeless Tobacco Use and Cardiovascular Outcomes from Cross Cohort Collaboration

Journal: JAMA Network Open, 2025, doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.53987. Authors: Erfan Tasdighi, Zhiqi Yao, Kunal K. Jha, Zeina A. Dardari, Ngozi Osuji, Tanuja Rajan, Ellen Boakye, … J. Blaha Abstract: Importance: Cardiovascular health outcomes associated with noncigarette tobacco products (cigar, pipe, and smokeless tobacco) remain unclear, yet such data are required for evidence-based regulation. Objective: To investigate the association of noncigarette tobacco products with cardiovascular health outcomes. Design, setting, and participants: This cohort study was conducted within the Cross Cohort Collaboration Tobacco Working Group by harmonizing tobacco-related data and conducting a pooled analysis from 15 US-based prospective cohorts with data on the use of at least 1 noncigarette tobacco product ranging between 1948 and 2015. The analysis for this study was conducted between September 2023 and February 2024. The median (IQR) follow-up time for the all-cause mortality outcome was 13.8 (10.2-19.2) years. Exposure: Current, sole, and exclusive use of noncigarette tobacco products. Sole use refers to using a noncigarette tobacco product without currently smoking cigarettes. Exclusive use means using only the noncigarette tobacco product and never having smoked cigarettes. Main outcomes and measures: Myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure, atrial fibrillation, total coronary heart disease, total cardiovascular disease (CVD), coronary heart disease mortality, CVD mortality, and all-cause mortality. Results: Of 103 642 participants (mean [SD] age, 55.7 [13.2] years; 49 550 female [47.8%] and 54 092 male [52.2%]), current use rates were 26 962 participants (26.3%) for cigarettes, 1147 participants (2.1%) for cigars, 530 participants (1.2%) for pipes, and 1410 participants (2.1%) for smokeless tobacco. Current cigar use was associated with stroke (hazard ratio [HR], 1.25; 95% CI, 1.01-1.55), atrial fibrillation (HR, 1.32; 95% CI, 1.13-1.53), and heart failure (HR, 1.29; 95% CI, 1.10-1.51) compared with never using cigars in the model adjusted for demographic and socioeconomic factors, cardiovascular risk factors, and cohort. Sole (HR, 1.34; 95% CI, 1.12-1.62) and exclusive (HR, 1.53; 95% CI, 1.20-1.96) cigar use was associated with stroke compared with never using cigars or cigarettes. Current pipe use was associated with heart failure (HR, 1.23; 95% CI, 1.01-1.49) compared with never using pipes, and sole pipe use was associated with myocardial infarction (HR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.17-1.74) compared with never using pipes or cigarettes. Current use of smokeless tobacco was associated with coronary heart disease mortality (HR, 1.31; 95% CI, 1.08-1.59) and myocardial infarction (HR, 1.20; 95% CI, 1.03-1.39) compared with never using smokeless tobacco. Sole and exclusive smokeless tobacco use demonstrated associations with total CVD (HR, 1.34; 95% CI, 1.19-1.50 and HR, 1.34; 955 CI, 1.13-1.59, respectively), total coronary heart disease (HR, 1.41; 95% CI, 1.21-1.64 and HR, 1.36; 95% CI, 1.08-1.70, respectively), heart failure (HR, 1.41; 95% CI, 1.22-1.64 and HR, 1.70; 95% CI, 1.40-2.06, respectively), and cardiovascular (HR, 1.41; 95% CI, 1.20-1.65 and HR, 1.54; 95% CI, 1.24-1.91, respectively) and all-cause (HR, 1.46; 95% CI, 1.34-1.60 and HR, 1.39; 95% CI, 1.22-1.58, respectively) mortality compared with never using smokeless tobacco or cigarettes. Conclusions and relevance: In this study, there were distinct risk patterns associated with the use of noncigarette tobacco products. These findings may carry implications for public health and regulation of noncigarette tobacco products. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

US State Recreational and Medical Cannabis Delivery Laws, 2024

Journal: American Journal of Public Health, 2025, doi: 10.2105/AJPH.2024.307874 Authors: Todd Ebling, Sunday Azagba, Mark Hall, & Jessica King Jensen Abstract: Objectives: To provide a legal epidemiology review of state-level policies that regulate the direct delivery of recreational and medical cannabis in the United States. Methods: We conducted a comprehensive review to identify all relevant policies as of July 1, 2024. Specifically, we developed a coding scheme to capture laws governing (1) direct delivery of recreational cannabis, (2) licensing for direct delivery of recreational cannabis, (3) direct delivery of medical cannabis to qualifying patients, and (4) medical cannabis delivery solely from caregivers to qualified patients. Results: Fourteen states authorized the direct delivery of recreational cannabis to adults. Twenty-six states and the District of Columbia permitted the direct delivery of medical cannabis to qualifying patients. Twelve states allowed the delivery of medical cannabis to patients exclusively through caregivers. There were numerous variations in the licensing and authorization of recreational and medical cannabis delivery. Conclusions: States varied in how the delivery of cannabis was regulated. Public Health Implications. A comprehensive review of state-level policies on cannabis delivery highlights the diverse approaches and their implications for recreational and medical cannabis access. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

The Development of Opioid Vaccines as a Novel Strategy for the Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder and Overdose Prevention

Journal: International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology, 2025, doi: 10.1093/ijnp/pyaf005 Authors: Mustafa Tuncturk, Shikha Kushwaha, Robin M. Heider, Tyler Oesterle, Richard Weinshilboum, & Ming-Fen Ho Abstract:

Opioid use disorder (OUD) affects over 40 million people worldwide, creating significant social and economic burdens. Medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) is often considered the primary treatment approach for OUD. MOUD, including methadone, buprenorphine, and naltrexone is effective for some, but its benefits may be limited by poor adherence to treatment recommendations. Immunopharmacotherapy offers an innovative approach by using vaccines to generate antibodies that neutralize opioids, blocking them from crossing the blood-brain barrier and reducing their psychoactive effects. To date, only three clinical trials for opioid vaccines have been published. While these studies demonstrated the potential of opioid vaccines for relapse prevention, there is currently no standardized protocol for evaluating their effectiveness. We have reviewed recent preclinical studies that demonstrated the efficacy of vaccines targeting opioids, including heroin, morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and fentanyl. These studies showed that vaccines against opioids reduced drug reinforcement, decreased opioid-induced antinociception, and increased survival rates against lethal opioid doses. These studies also demonstrated the importance of vaccine formulation and the use of adjuvants in enhancing antibody production and specificity. Finally, we highlighted the strengths and concerns associated with the opioid vaccine treatment, including ethical considerations. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

