Alcohol Use and Cannabis Craving in Daily Life: Sex Differences and Associations Among Young Adults

Journal: Alcohol Clinical & Experimental Research, 2024, doi: 10.1111/acer.15461 Authors: Christal N. Davis, Nolan E. Ramer, Lindsay M. Squeglia, Kathryn S. Gex, Aimee L. McRae-Clark, … Rachel L. Tomko Abstract: Background: Alcohol and cannabis are commonly used together by young adults. With frequent pairings, use of one substance may become a conditioned cue for use of a second, commonly co-used substance. Although this has been examined for alcohol and cannabis in laboratory conditions and with remote monitoring, no research has examined whether pharmacologically induced cross-substance craving occurs in naturalistic conditions. Methods: In a sample of 63 frequent cannabis-using young adults (54% female) who completed 2 weeks of ecological momentary assessment, we tested whether alcohol use was associated with stronger in-the-moment cannabis craving. We also examined whether sex moderated this association and whether cannabis craving was stronger at higher levels of alcohol consumption. Results: Although alcohol use and cannabis craving were not significantly associated at the momentary level, there was evidence that this relation significantly differed by sex. Among female participants, there was a negative association between alcohol use since the last prompt and momentary cannabis craving (b = -0.33, SE = 0.14, p = 0.02), while the association among male participants was positive (b = 0.32, SE = 0.13, p = 0.01). Similarly, alcohol quantity was negatively associated with cannabis craving at the momentary level for female participants (b = -0.10, SE = 0.04, p = 0.009) but was not significantly associated for male participants (b = 0.05, SE = 0.04, p = 0.18). Conclusions: Alcohol may enhance cannabis craving among male individuals but reduce desire for cannabis among female individuals. This may point to differing functions of co-use by sex, highlighting a need for research to elucidate the mechanisms underlying this increasingly common pattern of substance use. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Factors Related to Receipt of Help for Alcohol Use: Extending the Focus of Treatment to the Continuum of Unhealthy Alcohol Use

Journal: Substance Use: Research & Treatment, 2024, doi: 10.1177/29768 3572413 01990 Authors: Lina Tieu, Nadereh Pourat, Elizabeth Bromley, Rajat Simhan, Roshan Bastani, & Beth Glenn Abstract: Background: Unhealthy alcohol use is one of the leading preventable causes of mortality in the U.S. Despite evidence of the growing burden of alcohol-associated mortality and disease, treatment is severely underutilized. Prior literature has often focused on assessing treatment among patients with severe alcohol use. Objectives: Assess factors associated with uptake of treatment for alcohol use among a broad population of those regularly exceeding U.S. guidelines for alcohol use. Design: Cross-sectional study. Methods: Using data from the National Epidemiologic Survey on Alcohol and Related Conditions – Wave III (NESARC-III) collected April 2012 to June 2013, weighted descriptive statistics were used to describe the U.S. population who self-reported regularly exceeding U.S. guidelines for moderate alcohol use at least monthly. Weighted multivariable regression was used to assess the association of individual-level factors with receipt of help for unhealthy alcohol use. Results: In weighted analyses of 6467 NESARC-III participants, 17% of the U.S. population reported regular engagement in unhealthy alcohol use (76% use exceeding guidelines, 14% binge drinking, 11% heavy drinking) and were predominantly male (62%), below age 65 (93%), non-Hispanic White (65%), and had lower levels of education and income. Half (53%) met criteria for alcohol use disorder. Only 5% reported receipt of help for their alcohol use. Compared to non-Hispanic White individuals, non-Hispanic Asian/Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander (odds ratio [OR] 0.40, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.18-0.90) and non-Hispanic Black (OR 0.68, 95% CI 0.48-0.96) individuals were less likely to receive help for alcohol use. Factors associated with greater receipt of help included being older, educational attainment, Medicaid insurance, concomitant drug use, liver disease, acute healthcare utilization, and greater alcohol-related problems. Conclusion: Identification of the factors associated with receipt of alcohol-related treatment, including race and ethnicity, age, education, insurance, and drug use can inform interventions to increase treatment receipt To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Experiences of the Changing Illicit Drug Supply Among Racial and Ethnic Minoritized People in Three US States: A Qualitative Study

Journal: Harm Reduction Journal, 2024, doi: 10.1186/s12954-024-01126-3 Authors: Brendan Saloner, Olivia K. Sugarman, Lauren Byrne, Samantha Harris, Molly C. Reid, Hridika Shah, Eric Hulsey, … Sachini Bandara Abstract: Background: Amidst a national surge in overdose deaths among racial and ethnic minoritized people and people who use stimulants (cocaine or methamphetamines), our objective was to understand how these groups are adapting to a rapidly changing illicit drug supply. Methods: We conducted semi-structured interviews with 64 people who use drugs and who self-identified as Black, Hispanic, Multiracial, or other Non-White race in three states (Michigan, New Jersey, and Wisconsin). Transcribed interviews were coded thematically. Results: Most respondents used stimulants alone or in combination with opioids. Respondents perceived that the drug supply had become more unpredictable and dangerous but differed in their personal perception of risk and their adaptations. For example, respondents had very mixed perceptions of their own risk of being harmed by fentanyl, and differing opinions about whether fentanyl test strips would be useful. Xylazine, a novel adulterant in the opioid drug supply that has received public health and media attention, was not well known within the sample. Conclusion: Our study highlights the challenges experienced by minoritized people who use drugs in responding to a changing drug supply, underscoring the limits of public health approaches focused solely on individual behavioral change. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Increased White Blood Cell in Young Adults with Family Histories of Alcohol and Other Substance Use Disorders

Journal: Addiction Biology, 2024, doi: 10.1111/adb.70000 Authors: Mustafa N. Mithaiwala, Nikki S. Phillips, Dylan H. Nguyen, Melanie S. Beehler, Harrison S. Ballard, Andrea S. Vincent, … Ashley Acheson Abstract: Individuals with a family history of alcohol or other substance use disorders (FH+) are at increased risk for developing alcohol and other substance use disorders (AUD/SUD) compared to individuals with no such family histories (FH-). FH+ young adults have blunted stress reactivity, lower cognitive performance and altered frontal white matter microstructure compared to FH- controls. We hypothesized that family history of AUD/SUD disrupts neuroendocrine regulation of the immune system in FH+ individuals, resulting in altered blood immune cell composition, inflammation and neurocognitive alterations that, ultimately, increases risk for AUD/SUD and associated psychopathology. We examined white blood cell (WBC) parameters derived from complete blood counts in FH+ (n = 37) and FH- (n = 77) young adults without AUD/SUD to test if immune system dysregulation is present in FH+ individuals. The total WBC count, number of neutrophils and number of monocytes and associated systemic inflammatory response index (SIRI) were significantly increased in the FH+ group. Further, WBC, neutrophil, monocyte counts and SIRI values were all positively correlated with FH density (number of biological parents and grandparents with AUD/SUD). These novel data are the first to identify an association between family history of AUD/SUD and increased circulating leukocytes, which is likely indicative of immune dysregulation in FH+ young adults prior to onset of AUD/SUD. Additional studies are warranted to characterize the functional relevance of the observed immune cell composition in FH+ individuals, but the notion that inexpensive and widely available blood tests may help identify addiction risk could be transformative. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

The Power of Lived Experience in Optimizing US Policymakers’ Engagement with Substance Use Research: A Series of Rapid-Cycle Randomized Controlled Trials