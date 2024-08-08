Sign up now for a weekly digest of the top drug and alcohol news that impacts your work, life and community.

Emerging Pharmacological Targets for Alcohol Use Disorder

Journal: Alcohol, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.alcohol.2024.07.007 Authors: Dakota F. Brockway & Nicole A. Crowley Abstract: Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) remains a challenging condition with limited effective treatment options; however new technology in drug delivery and advancements in pharmacology have paved the way for discovery of novel therapeutic targets. This review explores emerging pharmacological targets that offer new options for the management of AUD, focusing on the potential of somatostatin (SST), vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), nociceptin (NOP), and neuropeptide S (NPS). These targets have been selected based on recent advancements in preclinical and clinical research, which suggest their significant roles in modulating alcohol consumption and related behaviors. SST dampens cortical circuits, and targeting both the SST neurons and the SST peptide itself presents promise for treating AUD and various related comorbidities. VIP neurons are modulated by alcohol and targeting the VIP system presents an unexplored avenue for addressing alcohol exposure at various stages of development. GLP-1 interacts with the dopaminergic reward system and reduces alcohol intake. Nociceptin modulates mesolimbic circuitry and agonism and antagonism of nociceptin receptor offers a complex but promising approach to reducing alcohol consumption. NPS stands out for its anxiolytic-like effects, particularly relevant for the anxiety associated with AUD. This review aims to synthesize the current understanding of these targets, highlighting their potential in developing more effective and personalized AUD therapies, and underscores the importance of continued research in identifying and validating novel targets for treatment of AUD and comorbid conditions. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Leveraging Local Knowledge to Contextualize the Opioid Epidemic Within HEALing Communities Study Communities: A Photovoice Protocol

Journal: Journal of Substance Use & Addiction Treatment, 2024, doi: 10.1016/j.josat.2024.209460 Authors: Peter Balvanz, Ramona G. Olvera, Margaret McGladrey, Marisa Booty, Dacia Beard, Sylvia Ellison, Craig McClay, … Monica Nouvong Abstract: Since its inception 30 years ago, Photovoice has gained increasing popularity as a research method and more recently has been incorporated within randomized controlled trial (RCT) designs. Photovoice is a participatory action research method that pairs photography with focus group discussions to record community strengths and concerns, build critical consciousness, and reach policymakers. Adherence of Photovoice implementation to these original tenets of Photovoice varies. This article provides the Photovoice protocol developed by the authors to improve the methodological rigor of Photovoice integration into RCTs and help contextualize the landscape for the HEALing Communities Study (HCS: NCT04111939), a greater than $350 million investment by the National Institute on Drug Abuse along with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to reduce opioid overdose deaths in 67 of the hardest-hit communities in four states (Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York, and Ohio). The product of a cross-state collaboration, this HCS Photovoice protocol provides ethical and methodological tools for incorporating Photovoice into RCT designs to enhance community engagement, communication campaigns, and data-driven decision-making about evidence-based practice selection and implementation. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Unintended Exposure to E-Liquids and Subsequent Health Outcomes Among US Youth and Adults

Journal: PLoS One, 2024, doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0308006 Authors: Juhan Lee, Grace Kong, Suchitra Krishnan-Sarin, & Deepa R. Camenga Abstract: This study aimed to determine the prevalence and predictors of oral, ocular, or dermal e-liquid exposure and subsequent outcomes (becoming sick, going to the hospital) in the US. We examined survey data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study Wave 5 (2018-2019). The analytic sample included US youth (aged 12-17 years), young adults (aged 18-24 years), and older adults (aged ≥ 25 years) who reported e-cigarette use in the past 12 months. We first determined the prevalence of self-reported e-liquid exposure (in the mouth, skin, or eyes), subsequently “becoming sick” from the exposure, and “going to the hospital” after the exposure. We also examined associations between these outcomes and the device type used (refillable tank /mod system, replaceable prefilled cartridges, disposable/ other device type). E-liquid exposure was reported by 25% of youth (aged 12-17 years), 25% of young adults (aged 18-24 years), and 19% of older adults (aged≥ 25 years). Among individuals reporting e-liquid exposure, subsequent sickness was reported by 10% of youth11% of young adults, and 14% of older adults, and “going to the hospital” was reported by 3.5% of youth, 2.7% of young adults, and 6.8% of older adults. Among young adults, the use of a refillable tank /mod system was associated with higher odds of e-liquid exposure (aOR = 2.2, 95% CI = 1.2, 4.1) than the use of other device types, including disposables. The findings suggest that, at a minimum, e-cigarettes/e-liquids may need warning labels that state the risks of e-liquid exposure and packaging regulations that promote device and bottle designs that minimize e-liquid spills. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Vaping Habits and Respiratory Symptoms Using a Smartphone App Platform

Journal: BMC Public Health, 2024, doi: 10.1186/s12889-024-19439-0 Authors: Mi-Sun S. Lee, Ki-Do Eum, Joseph G. Allen, Jukka-Pekka Onnela, & David C. Christiani Abstract: Background: Widespread use of e-cigarette (EC) or vaping products causes respiratory disorders including the nationwide outbreak of e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury (EVALI) in 2019. Chronic adverse health effects are now being reported as well. To address this important public health issue, an innovative approach of epidemic control and epidemiologic study is required. We aimed to assess the association between short-term and long-term use of EC products and respiratory health in adults using smartphone app data. Methods: A population-based, repeated measures, longitudinal smartphone app study that performed 8-day survey participation over 60 days for each participant from August 2020 to March 2021, including 306 participants aged 21 years and older in the US. The participants were asked to complete the respiratory health questionnaire daily, weekly, and monthly on their smartphone app. We analyzed the association between vaping habits and respiratory health using generalized linear mixed models (GLMMs). Results: EC use in the previous 7 days was associated with frequent cough (OR: 5.15, 95% CI: 2.18, 12.21), chronic cough (OR: 3.92, 95% CI: 1.62, 9.45), frequent phlegm (OR: 3.99, 95% CI: 1.44, 11.10), chronic phlegm (OR: 3.55, 95% CI: 1.41, 8.96), episodes of cough and phlegm (OR: 4.68, 95% CI: 1.94, 11.28), mMRC grade 3-4 dyspnea (OR: 3.32, 95% CI: 1.35 to 8.13), chest cold (OR: 3.07, 95% CI: 1.29, 7.33), eye irritation (OR: 2.94, 95% CI: 1.34, 6.47) and nose irritation (OR : 2.02, 95% CI: 0.95, 4.30). Relatively long-term effects of the past 90 days EC use was associated with an increased risk of wheeze (OR: 3.04, 95% CI: 1.31, 7.03), wheeze attack (OR: 2.78, 95% CI: 1.07, 7.24), mMRC grade 3-4 dyspnea (OR: 2.54, 9% CI: 1.05 to 6.18), eye irritation (OR: 3.16, 95% CI: 1.49, 6.68), and eye irritation during the past month (OR: 3.50, 95% CI: 1.52, 8.04). Conclusions: In this smartphone app-based repeated measures study, short-term and relatively long-term use of EC increased the risk of respiratory symptoms. To read the full text of the article, please visit the publisher’s website.

Exploring Perceptions of Genetic Risk and the Transmission of Substance Use Disorders